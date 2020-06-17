Winter Juniors Qualifier Ela Freiman (2021) Verbally Commits to San José State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ela Freiman, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Sunnyvale, California, will attend and swim for the nearby San Jose State University Spartans beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

“I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my swimming and education at San Jose State University! I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for always supporting me and making this possible. I chose SJSU because of their amazing athletic and academic program. I can’t wait to be a part of the spartan family! #SpartanUp💙💛”

Freiman is a rising senior at Fremont High School in Sunnyvale. She trains year-round with Peak Swimming and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200/400m IM and the 1500m free. Freiman earned PBs in all three of those events, plus the 200m back, while representing Santa Clara Swim Club at 2019 NCSA Summer Championship. There, she placed 20th in the 400m free, 15th in the 1500, 24th in the 200m breast, 15th in the 200m IM, and 8th in the 400m IM. She also competed in the 200 breast and 200/400 IM at 2019 Winter Juniors West in December. As a sophomore at the 2019 CIF Central Coast Section Championships, she came in 7th in the 500 free (4:59.50 in prelims) and 9th in the 200 IM (2:04.96). She picked up new PBs in both events and led off the Fremont 200 medley relay with a best 50 back time of 28.51

Top SCY times:

500 free – 4:59.50

1000 free – 10:33.08

1650 free – 17:02.98

200 IM – 2:04.96

400 IM – 4:24.10

200 breast – 2:21.49

San Jose State women came in 9th of 10 teams at the 2020 Mountain West Conference Championships. Freiman’s best times would have added points to the Spartans’ tally with a 9th in the mile, a B-final appearance in the 400 IM, and C-final appearances in the 500 free and 200 IM. She would have been SJSU’s top miler and second-fastest 500 freestyler behind senior Erin Wayman. She also would have posted the top time in the and 400 IM for the season. She will overlap with Chloe Limargo and Rebecca Peto, whose 200 IM times are in the 2:04.5-to-2:05.0 range.

