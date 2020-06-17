Decorated Former Naperville North High School Coach George Klumb Dies

George Klumb, who coached Illinois’ Naperville North High School From 1976-1995, died last Friday morning.

Under his guidance, Naperville North won eleven sectional titles, had thirteen top-10 finishes, three fourth-place finishes, two third-place finishes and two second-place finishes. Klumb was named Illinois State Coach of the Year in 1991 and 1995, and coached eight individual state champions, 14 individual All-Americans and 17 relay All-Americans.

He was the recipient of the John Newman Illinois High School Hall of Fame Award in 2002, and the Naperville North Athletic Hall of Fame Award 2012.

Klumb was also a U.S. Masters swimmer for 40 years, winning over 40 individual state titles. He was an eight-time top eight finalist nationally. Initiated and developed a comprehensive aquatic program at Naperville North High School.

“This quiet and mild-mannered leader was an example for many young coaches in the State of Illinois to follow,” Mike Adams, Naperville Central swim coach, wrote in an email to SwimSwam. “He treated his swimmers with dignity and led them to the heights of Illinois High School Swimming. George Klumb was a class act who treated all of his competitors with dignity and respect. He was an advocate of swimming at all levels in our town. High School, YMCA, USS, and Park District. He will be missed greatly.”

Many of Klumb’s former swimmers commented condolences and fond memories on multiple public social media posts following his passing.