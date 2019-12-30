Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

William & Mary Exploring New $25 Million Natatorium

Division I William & Mary — located in Williamsburg, VA — is exploring funding options for a new $25 million natatorium, according to the school’s recently-released strategic plan that runs through 2025.

The Tribe’s swim teams currently “share space” in the college’s Recreation Center with recreational sports, and the facility lacks a diving well and a dedicated team locker room. There is also limited spectator space.  The school states that a new facility is “important to continue the team’s success at the current CAA Championship level and to serve as a springboard for meeting the program’s ambitions at the NCAA Championship meet level.”

The school currently has an 8-lane, 25-yard pool. The stated plans involve pursuing a 50-meter pool that would not only improve training conditions for the varsity team, but open up additional opportunities for recreational programming, and other “revenue-generating” events.

Although the project was included in the school’s recent “For the Bold” fundraising campaign, it did not receive the necessary funding, according to the strategic plan. William & Mary plans to look at funding options outside of that camp next several months. It is anticipated that approximately $25 million will be necessary to fully fund the desired facility and an additional $1 million in annual funding to maintain the facility.

The Tribe’s women’s team has won three CAA championships (2007, 2016 and 2017), while the men have won the last five seasons straight.

5
Sccoach

They’ll do it and then cut the program a year later

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
swimgeek

This would be awesome — and much needed for a program that does great things with few resources.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
qwerty

is dat jack

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

