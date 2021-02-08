Will Swim Star Shaine Casas Make the U.S. Olympic Team?

Shaine Casas is the swimmer to watch. His star is rising fast! Shaine can swim backstroke, butterfly, IM, and freestyle at the elite level. Sounds like he even wants to make a run at breaststroke.

Shaine’s consistently racing fast—making improvements like an age grouper. He was recently ranked #42 on SwimSwam’s list of the Top 100 Swimmers in the World heading into 2021. Frankly, I think that ranking should’ve been lower. See his personal best times listed below! At the college level, he’s pure gold, but can he net hardware this summer? Can he make the U.S. Olympic Team?

WAY TO EARLY 20201 SWIMMING PREDICTIONS

I see this Texas A&M swimmer making the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team in the 100 back, 200 back, and maybe even the 200 IM. He’s probably going to final at U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha in a few more events. But who cares what I think? I’d like know what you think in the comments. Give me your best swimming analyst?

Shaine Casas SwimSwam BIO + Personal Best Times:

100 yard back – 43.87

200 yard back – 1:36.54

100 yard fly – 45.26

200 yard fly – 1:39.23

200 yard IM – 1:38.95

100 meter back – 52.72 (from 2019!)

200 meter back – 1:55.79 (from 2019!)

