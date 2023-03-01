What Will Leon Marchand Swim at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships? (PSYCH SHEET DROP)

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Just hours before the 2023 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships begin on Wednesday, SwimSwam has received psych sheets from the conference.

And all of your biggest questions are still unanswered.

Arizona State sophomore Leon Marchand, the best swimmer in the NCAA this season, is entered in 5 individual events, which he’ll have to whittle down to 3 throughout the week, at least for scoring purposes. The Pac-12 lets athletes swim extra races in prelims as exhibition swims, and big-name swimmers often do (like Claire Curzan at the women’s meet last week in the 50 free).

Marchand will be a favorite in any of those five races he swims. He is the top seed in the 500 free (4:07.81) and 200 IM (1:38.89) on day 2, the 400 IM (3:31.84) on day 3, and the 200 breaststroke (1:48.82) and 200 fly (1:39.57) on day 4. That means he’s not swimming, for example, the 100 breaststroke, where he’s also #1 in the conference so far this season, by half-a-second.

The race of that grouping where he would be most-challenged would be the 200 fly, where Cal sophomore Gabriel Jett and Marchand’s senior teammate Alexander Colson are not far off his tail.

He could also have big matchups with Cal junior Destin Lasco in the 200 IM and Cal 5th year Reece Whitley in the 200 breaststroke.

Lasco is the #2 seed in the men’s 200 IM, and is the top seed in the 100 back and 200 back.

There are a few other notable choices that were made. Most of them are not surprises, but there were choices to be made.