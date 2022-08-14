What Cities Do World Records Tend To Be Set In?

In swimming, there are pools that are known to be “fast” and pools that are known to be “slow”. The Forco Italico pool in Rome, Italy is one of them—it’s the place where 43 world records were set during the 2009 World Championships. In fact, the last two men’s 100 freestyle world records were both set in that pool, with Cesar Cielo breaking the record in 2009 and David Popovici doing it again yesterday in the same place. This leads us to the question, where are world records most often set?

“DataDrivenMed” on Twitter has that question answered for us, as they provided graph charts on the cities where the most world records were set.

As you can see, 88 world records were broken in Sydney, Australia, which is the most out of any city. The city was the host of multiple international competitions, such as the 2000 Olympic Games and the 1999 Pan Pacific Championships. From those two competitions alone, a total of 21 world records were set. In addition, several world records broken in Sydney were done at the New South Wales Championships and several Australian Olympic trials held in the city. However, the only world record currently standing that was set in Sydney is Mitch Larkin‘s short course 200 back record.

Budapest, Hungary is only ranked #14 on the top 25 list, but it is the city where the most current world records were broken. Fifteen standing world records (men’s LC 100 back, men’s LC 50 breast, men’s LC 200 fly, women’s LC 50 free, women’s LC 100 free, women’s LC 50 breast, women’s LC 100 breast, mixed LC 4×100 free relay, men’s SC 50 free, men’s SC 50 fly, men’s SC 100 fly, men’s SC 100 IM, women’s SC 100 back, women’s SC 50 breast, women’s SC 4×100 medley relay) were all set in Budapest.

The city where the most world records were broken also varies for gender and stroke, as Sydney has the most women’s world records but Los Angeles has the most men’s world records. And while Los Angeles has the most breaststroke and butterfly world records, Tokyo has the most backstroke world records and Sydney has the most freestyle world records. In fact, 66 out of the 88 world records set in Sydney were freestyle world records, with Australia’s freestyle prowess being largely what’s responsible for this.