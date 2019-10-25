Weitzeil Goes Lifetime Best 4:47.4 500 Free, Splits 23.2 FL in Cal Win Over WSU

CAL V. WASHINGTON STATE

SCORES Cal 172, Washington State 84 Cal began exhibitioning some swimmers at event #8 100 free.



Sprinter Abbey Weitzeil showed off her oft-overlooked versatility today in Berkeley as the Cal Golden Bears took down the visiting Washington State Cougars.

Weitzeil’s first swim came in the 200 medley relay, where she swam fly on Cal’s A relay (1:41.21) and split a very quick 23.26. Next, she went 1:02.20 in the 100 breast, touching right behind teammate Ema Rajic (1:02.19). The sophomore Rajic would also go on to win the 200 breast (2:13.80), split 28.48 breast on the A medley relay, and split 51.47 on Cal’s A 400 free relay.

In her second individual event, the 500 free, Weitzeil won the event by seven seconds to hit a time of 4:47.49. It was a lifetime best by almost two seconds, beating her old best of 4:49.33 in 2012. It was also only her third time swimming the event since 2012. Freshman Ayla Spitz was 4:54.54 to take second there. Spitz had earlier won the 200 free, clocking a 1:49.07 on a 27.73 final 50 to hold off sophomore Alicia Wilson (1:49.77).

Cal freshman Rachel Klinker swept the butterfly events, going 55.07 to out-touch Cal junior Sophie Krivokapic-Zhou (55.23) in the 100 and then winning the 200 in 1:59.17. Krivokapic-Zhou took the 100 back win at 54.63, while sophomore Isabel Ivey posted a 1:58.35 to win the 200 back by over two seconds.

Just like in the Stanford meet, Ryan Falk was a stand-out for Washington State. Her big swim came in the 1000 free, where she was locked in a very tight race with Cal junior Robin Neumann and Cal freshman Ashlyn Fiorilli. Neumann had a comfortable lead, but at the 150 mark, Falk began splitting 29’s, while Neumann was 31-31-30 and Fiorilli was 30-30-30 the final 150. With Neumann and Fiorilli at 30’s on the final 50, Falk unearthed a 28.2 final 50, blowing past Fiorilli and nearly catching Neumann.

When all was said and done, Neumann held on for the win at 10:11.19 ahead of Falk (10:11.69), while Fiorilli was 10:13.79 to take third. Falk also would take third in the 500 free (4:58.02).

Neumann would come all the way down to the sprints, going 23.67 for third in the 50 free behind Cal senior Maddie Murphy (23.39) and Cal freshman Eloise Riley (23.44). She then won the 100 free after the break, going 50.74 to touch ahead of Riley (50.84).

To close the meet, Weitzeil clocked a 48.94 anchor leg on Cal’s winning 400 free relay (3:24.31).