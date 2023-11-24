Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 11/24/2023

Our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series celebrates swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Caiden Bowers, 17, Eagle Swim Team (MD): Bowers has picked up new best times in five events across two meets this month, highlighted by his 100 breast swim in early November at the Mercersburg Academy & Chambersburg Chargers Invite. Bowers logged a time of 54.39 to undercut his previous best of 54.70 and move into 7th this season among 17-year-olds, and the Cal commit also cracked 21 for the first time in the 50 free (20.94) and narrowly missed PBs with strong swims in the 200 breast (2:01.32) and 200 IM (1:48.94).

Paige Stepanoff, 14, Toronto Swim Club (Canada): Stepanoff won four individual events and 10 total medals at the NYAC Cup two weeks ago in Toronto, setting new best times in seven events. Among the highlights was a 2:03.69 swim in the 200 free (short course meters) that ranks her 1st in the girls’ 13-14 age group in Canada this season. She also ranks 2nd in the 50 free (26.78) and 100 free (58.08) and 3rd in the 400 free (4:24.55).

Kaden Wong, 14, Crow Canyon Sharks (PC): Wong was on fire at the Joyce Lanphere Invitational in early November in Palo Alto, setting a number of best times including four that rank inside the top 100 all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group. Wong’s top swim came in the 200 free, where he notched a time of 1:40.33 to move into 50th all-time among 13-14s and 3rd this season. The Crow Canyon Sharks swimmer also jumped to 60th all-time in the 500 free (4:32.03), tied for 78th in the 200 fly (1:51.69) and 99th in the 400 IM (4:01.30) while adding bests of 51.62 in the 100 fly and 1:53.73 in the 200 IM.

Lily Andruss, 14, Lakeside Aquatic Club (NT): Andruss hit five personal bests at the LAC Fall Classic during the first weekend in November, and followed up with three more two weeks later at the EKC Woody Memorial Invitational. At the latter meet, Andruss went 54.72 in the 100 back to move into 96th all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group, and followed with a 1:58.27 showing in the 200 back to tie for 85th all-time. That came after she went a PB of 2:00.05 at the LAC Fall Classic. Andruss also lowered her 100 free best time at both meets, first going 51.53 and then getting down to 51.12, ranking her 8th among 13-14s this season. She ranks 2nd this season in both backstrokes.

Braden Meurer, 14, Fox Valley Swim Team (IL): Meurer dropped a number of lifetime bests at the FMC HSC Speedo Grand Challenge in Westmont, producing a pair of breaststroke swims that rank in the top 100 all-time among 13-14 boys. Meurer broke 1:00 for the first time in the prelims (57.16) and then chipped .01 off in the final, touching in 57.15 to rank 50th all-time and 6th this season in the 13-14 age group in the 100 breast. In the 200 breast, his time of 2:05.14 also ranks 6th this season and slots into 90th all-time.

Tianyu Zhan, 10, Unattached (OK): Zhan recorded some impressive swims at the TST Fall Frenzy two weeks ago in Belton, Texas, highlighted by her butterfly performances. Zhan went 27.86 in the 50 fly to tie for 22nd all-time among 10 & under girls, and also clocked 1:03.28 in the 100 fly to rank 64th. She also swam bests of 1:07.36 and 2:27.14 in the 100 and 200 IM, and swam the 200 fly in an impressive 2:26.79. Zhan is the daughter of Michael Zhan, who represented China at the 1988 Olympics in the men’s 200 fly.