Getting to Know USC Freshman Twins Krzysztof and Michal Chmielewski

2023 TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITATIONAL

November 15-18, 2023 (10 am/6 pm CT)

Austin, Texas

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center

SCY (25 Yards)

Prelims: 10 am (CT) / 6 pm (CT)

Results

Krzysztof (Shish-Tof) and Michal (Mee-Hall) Chmielewski (Mee-Uh-Les-Kee) have been making quite a debut as freshmen on the University of Southern California swim team.

Krzysztof, a silver medalist in the 200 fly from this summer’s world championships, posted the top time nationally in the 1,650 free (14:37.7) while swimming the #4 time in the 200 fly (1:41.20). Michal swam a 1:55.0 200m fly time trial to start the meet, then swam best time in the 200y fly (1:42.0) to follow.