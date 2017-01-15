WATCH: University of Massachusetts Training Trip Video

University of Massachusetts’ Men’s swimming and diving teams escaped the winter cold in their training trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico. The men’s team showcased their training trip in a video that captures the team’s grueling training and excursions throughout their ten day stay in San Juan.

Following their training trip, the UMass men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams returned to Amherst to compete against Bryant University at home. Both teams were victorious on their senior day. On the men’s side University of Massachusetts had 11 first place finishes, including top three finishes in six events: the 100 back, 200 fly, 50 free, 1-meter dive, 100 free, and the 3-meter dive. Further, the women defeated Bryant with 12 first place finishes.

In addition, the meet served as Senior Day for both the men’s and women’s teams. The men’s team honored Thomas Brennan, Alex Mesica, Ben Sloan, and Ian Wilson. On the women’s side seniors Sydney Connors, Jenna Diamond, Ivy Durepo, Katie Scordato, Allie Vitous, and Meriza Werenski were honored.

Up next for the Minutemen is the Darmouth Invitiational on January 20-21 in White River Junction, Vermont. Check out their training trip video below!