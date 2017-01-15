Hali Flickinger: “I don’t think I remembered how to swim the 200 Back”

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

Produced by Coleman Hodges.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

  1. Melanie Margalis, 1:58.78
  2. Hali Flickinger, 1:59.20
  3. Kayla Sanchez, 1:59.81

Melanie Margalis was back at it again with the gold medal in tongiht’s 200 free final. She reached into the wall about 4 tenths ahead of UGA teammate Hali Flickinger to secure her 2nd gold and 3rd medal of the meet. Canadian 15-year-old Kayla Sanchez broke 2 minutes for the first time, touching in 1:59.81 for bronze. Before this weekend, Sanchez’s best was a 2:01.25 from 2016 Junior Pan Pacs.

 

