Hali Flickinger: “I don’t think I remembered how to swim the 200 Back”

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

Produced by Coleman Hodges.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

Melanie Margalis was back at it again with the gold medal in tongiht’s 200 free final. She reached into the wall about 4 tenths ahead of UGA teammate Hali Flickinger to secure her 2nd gold and 3rd medal of the meet. Canadian 15-year-old Kayla Sanchez broke 2 minutes for the first time, touching in 1:59.81 for bronze. Before this weekend, Sanchez’s best was a 2:01.25 from 2016 Junior Pan Pacs.