Anton Ipsen on NC State’s rise: “We were strong, but now we are Elite”

  0 Coleman Hodges | January 15th, 2017 | ACC, Arena Pro Swim Series, College, Europe, International, News, Video

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

Produced by Coleman Hodges. 

MEN’S 400 FREE

  1. Anton Ipsen, 3:49.59
  2. Naito Ehara, 3:54.31
  3. Adam Linker, 3:54.36

NC State’s Anton Ipsen ran away with the men’s 400 free, leading from start to finish to take gold in 3:49.59. His teammate, Adam Linker, also earned a spot on the podium. Linker raced into the wall stroke-for-stroke with Japan’s Naito Ehara. At the touch, Ehara got his hand on the wall slightly faster, taking silver in 3:54.31 to Linker’s 3:54.36 for bronze.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »