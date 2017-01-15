Anton Ipsen on NC State’s rise: “We were strong, but now we are Elite”

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
Produced by Coleman Hodges.
MEN’S 400 FREE
- Anton Ipsen, 3:49.59
- Naito Ehara, 3:54.31
- Adam Linker, 3:54.36
NC State’s Anton Ipsen ran away with the men’s 400 free, leading from start to finish to take gold in 3:49.59. His teammate, Adam Linker, also earned a spot on the podium. Linker raced into the wall stroke-for-stroke with Japan’s Naito Ehara. At the touch, Ehara got his hand on the wall slightly faster, taking silver in 3:54.31 to Linker’s 3:54.36 for bronze.
