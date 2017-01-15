Sean Grieshop: “It’s been nice not just focusing on swimming” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

Produced by Coleman Hodges.

MEN’S 400 IM

Japan’s Daiya Seto did not disappoint tonight, as he blew away the 400 IM field in a blistering 4:13.80. He was way ahead of the field right off the bat after taking it out in a 56.42 fly split.

The battle for 2nd behind Seto was extremely close between Anton Ipsen, Tristan Cote, and Sean Grieshop. Grieshop held 2nd through the front half of the race, but NC State’s Ipsen made a big push on the breaststroke leg to move ahead. Ipsen wound up 2nd in a quick 4:21.07. NTRO’s Grieshop and Canada’s Cote were neck-and-neck into the wall, but Cote’s 58.91 on the freestyle leg were enough to get him the bronze as he finished .05 ahead of Grieshop (4:21.47).