Sean Grieshop: “It’s been nice not just focusing on swimming” (Video)

  0 Coleman Hodges | January 15th, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, National, News, Video

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

Produced by Coleman Hodges.

MEN’S 400 IM

  1. Daiya Seto, 4:13.80
  2. Anton Ipsen, 4:21.07
  3. Tristan Cote, 4:21.42

Japan’s Daiya Seto did not disappoint tonight, as he blew away the 400 IM field in a blistering 4:13.80. He was way ahead of the field right off the bat after taking it out in a 56.42 fly split.

The battle for 2nd behind Seto was extremely close between Anton Ipsen, Tristan Cote, and Sean Grieshop. Grieshop held 2nd through the front half of the race, but NC State’s Ipsen made a big push on the breaststroke leg to move ahead. Ipsen wound up 2nd in a quick 4:21.07. NTRO’s Grieshop and Canada’s Cote were neck-and-neck into the wall, but Cote’s 58.91 on the freestyle leg were enough to get him the bronze as he finished .05 ahead of Grieshop (4:21.47).

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »