Wilimovsky Shatters Pool Record, But Northwestern Falls to Notre Dame

Notre Dame vs. Northwestern

Results

Hosted by Northwestern

Saturday, January 14th

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

Men:

Notre Dame – 196

Northwestern – 104

Women:

Notre Dame – 182

Northwestern – 118

Jordan Wilimovsky finished off his home dual meet career with a bang, but he Notre Dame Fighting Irish played spoilers on Northwestern’s Senior Day, defeating the Wildcats 196-104 (men) and 182-118 (women). The 2016 Olympian, now a senior, turned in a 14:57.64 in the 1650, an incredible time for a dual meet. Later in the meet, Wilimovsky blew away the field from the opening gun to win the 500 in 4:18.99, more than 15 seconds ahead of second place (senior teammate Charlie Cole in 4:34.67). That time also established a new pool record, nearly a full second clear of Eric Nilsson‘s 4:19.87 from 2008.

The meet, however, belonged to Notre Dame. Junior Robby Whitacre and senior Trent Jackson each won three events, teaming up in the 200 medley relay and later sweeping their respective best strokes. Whitacre put together a nice back-half in the 100 back to pass freshman teammate Jack Montesi for the win in 49.24, and later captured the 200 backstroke in 1:47.28, as well. Jackson cruised to wins in the 100 (55.87) and 200 breaststrokes (2:02.63).

On the women’s side, Notre Dame was led by freshmen Abbie Dolan (three wins) and Katie Smith (two wins). Dolan pushed the pace early on her way to easy wins in the 100 (50.19) and 200 freestyles (1:47.99), and later led off the winning 400 free relay in an identical 50.19. Smith anchored the opening winning 200 medley relay (22.68 split), and later out-touched Northwestern’s Mary Warren in the 50 free, 23.02 to 23.08.

PRESS RELEASE – Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — With one of their collegiate careers winding down and another just starting, a pair of distance freestylers put on a show inside the Norris Aquatics Center Saturday afternoon.

Senior Jordan Wilimovsky , swimming in the final home meet of his career, and freshman Valerie Gruest Slowing each won the 1,650 and 500 freestyle events in a dual competition against Notre Dame.

Wilimovsky capped the last meet in his home pool by swimming a 4:18.99 in the 500 free to break the pool record and qualify for the NCAA Championships with a ‘B’ cut time. The senior and U.S. Olympian opened the day with another ‘B’ cut time in the 1,650 when he finished first in 14:57.64.

Gruest Slowing picked up right where she left off when she broke the pool record in the 1,650 back in November by leading a 1-2-3 finish by the ‘Cats in the 1,650 free. Slowing picked up her 10th win of the season when she finished with a time of 16:52.39. Junior Sydney Modeas came in at 16:56.63 to finish second and senior Lauren Abruzzo rounded out the top three with a time of 17:02.54.

Slowing once again led a trio of scorers in the 500 free as she claimed her second win of the day with a 5:54.03. Junior Aja Malone finished third for Chicago’s Big Ten Team and senior Megan Purdy scored with a fifth-place finish.

Sophomore Olivia Rosendahl paced the divers Saturday with a pair of first-place finishes in the 1-meter and 3-meter competitions, while senior Andrew Cramer picked up a pair of second-place finishes on the men’s side. Rosendahl won the women’s 3-meter with a 304.50, while sophomore Janicia Ng and junior Monique Demaisip finished fourth and fifth.

Cramer’s scored a 317.90 in the 1-meter competition and a 357.00 in the 3-meter dive. Rosendahl claimed the women’s 1-meter with a 287.95.

Junior Almog Olshtein shined in the sprint freestyle events versus the Fighting Irish, picking up a win in the 50 free in 20.60 and coming right back after a 15-minute intermission to finish third in the 100 free in 46.16.

Seniors Lacey Locke and Melissa Postoll helped the ‘Cats pick up points in the 200 back with second and third place finishes, respectively. The pair finished third and fourth in the 100 back as well.

Sophomore Will Hofstadter had a solid day for the men with a second-place finishes in the 100 and 200 breaststroke. Sophomore Ryan Tate also had a pair of top-four finishes on the men’s side, claiming the 100 fly in 49.37 and finishing fourth in the 100 free. Senior scored key points for the Wildcats with a second-place finish in the 200 fly and picked up another second-place score in the 200 IM.

Both programs are back in action next Saturday, January 21 when they travel to take on Big Ten foe Iowa.

PRESS RELEASE – Norte Dame

The University of Notre Dame swimming and diving program had a solid day at the pool in its first trip of the new year. The Fighting Irish men topped Northwestern, 196-104, and the women were victorious, 182-118.

Notre Dame head coach Mike Litzinger knew his team was tired after rigorous training and three straight days of competition but was happy to get the wins.

“The bonus is it’s always good to get a win,” said Litzinger. “Our kids are pretty tired though. This marks the official end of our Christmas training. We had a some really great things happen but we’re a really tired group. I think it’s time for a day off and regroup and head to the next phase of the season.”

Standout Swims

200-yard Medley Relay

Notre Dame earned first and third in the relay on both the men and women’s side. The foursome made up of Catherine Mulquin, Meaghan O’Donnel, Sofia Revilak and Katie Smith clocked in first at 1:42.46. The third-place group of Alice Treuth, Sherri McIntee, Erin Sheehan and Abbie Dolan recorded a time of 1:44.28. For the men, it was the group of Robby Whitacre, Trent Jackson, Justin Plaschka and Daniel Speers that finished first with a time of 1:30.32. Behind them with a time of 1:30.90, was the pack of Jacki Montesi, Steven Shek, Matt Grauslys and Tabahn Afrik.

Men’s 1650-yard Freestyle

Notre Dame placed second and third in the long distance competition. Richard Mannix swam 14:57.64 while Benjamin Jany registered a time of 16.00.69.

Women’s 200-yard Freestyle

The Irish claimed the top two spots in the event. Abbie Dolan came in first with a time of 1:47.99 while teammate Lauren Heller placed third with a time of 1:49.89. Both Dolan and Heller improved their respective times from yesterday’s meet.

100-yard Backstroke

Fighting Irish men and women each captured the top-two spots.

1. Robby Whitacre (49.24), 2. Jack Montesi (49.71) 1. Catherine Mulquin (55.34), 2. Alice Treuth (55.15).

Women’s 100-yard Fly

Notre Dame swept the top three spots on the podium. Nikki Smith was the first to tap the wall with a time of 55.10, followed by Erin Sheehan at 55.39 and Sofia Revilak at 55.55.

400-yard Freestyle Relay

In what seemed like a case of déjà vu in the meet’s last event, the Irish earned first place on both the men and women’s side. The foursome of Afrik Tabahn, Daniel Speers, Justin Plaschka and Reed Fujan improved on yesterday’s effort with a time of 2:58.03. Abbie Dolan, Sofia Revilak, Katie Smith and Catherine Mulquin closed the dual meet on a high note with a time of 3:24.34.

The Fighting Irish are back in action at 2 p.m. ET Friday, January 14, when they take a trip south to face the top 25-ranked Louisville Cardinals. Fans can follow live results of the meet on both team Twitter accounts, @NDWSwimDive and @NDMensswimdive. A complete recap will be posted to und.com at the conclusion of the meet.