WATCH: Tom Shields Swim Historic 43.8 100 Yard Butterfly

  31 Lauren Neidigh | December 05th, 2016 | National, News, Records, Video

2016 U.S. WINTER NATIONALS

On night 3 of the 2016 U.S. Winter Nationals, U.S. Olympian Tom Shields made history with the first ever sub-44 time in the 100 yard butterfly. Shields crushed the field, winning the race in a new American and U.S. Open Record time of 43.84. With that swim, Shields is now the fastest 100 yard butterflier of all time, surpassing Singapore’s Olympic champion Joseph Schooling.

Check out the video of the race below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

At last season’s NCAAs, Schooling narrowly missed becoming the first man under 44 seconds with his 44.01, but Shields has now secured that title for himself. Shields had been sitting 6th on the all time top performers list coming into today with a 44.59 from 2013. Before Shields lowered the record tonight, the previous American Record was a 44.18 done by Stanford’s Austin Staab in 2009. He also took down his own Championship Record, which he’d set at 44.88 at the 2012 U.S. Winter Nationals.

In addition to his incredibly fast 100 fly, Shields also swam the fastest flat start 50 fly ever. Read more about that race here.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

31 Comments on "WATCH: Tom Shields Swim Historic 43.8 100 Yard Butterfly"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Steve Friederang

My only compaint as a technical coach is how difficult it is to find splits for this and other short course races. Even USA Swimming doesn’t seem to post short course splits. Swimming World doesn’t include them in their records posted either. I’m trying to teach and design tools for the next generation to split well, set goals, etc. I encourage SwimSwam to post splits. Otherwise this is awesome. Thanks! 🙂

Vote Up
0
0
Vote Down Reply
17 minutes 30 seconds ago
Bogi

I think it’s funny that Shields couldn’t get it done when it mattered. At the Olympics

Vote Up
6
-23
Vote Down Reply
1 month 1 hour ago
Pete Manieri

you are bogus……..bogi…….
a bully

Vote Up
0
0
Vote Down Reply
28 days 5 hours ago
coacherik

2 minutes in and you can get a better idea of what went down… Just curious how your Olympic career panned out, throwing stones and all…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yeblVB3a5k

Vote Up
6
0
Vote Down Reply
1 month 37 minutes ago
Dave

SCY vs. LCM, my man.

Vote Up
2
-1
Vote Down Reply
1 month 48 minutes ago
Iceage Swimmer

Gonna be a great duel between Tom and Chad. Go Tom!!!

Vote Up
8
-1
Vote Down Reply
1 month 1 day ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …

Read More »