Watch Race Videos From IU Invite Day 1

Reported by James Sutherland.

2018 IU INVITATIONAL

Thursday-Saturday, November 15-17th

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

Short Course Yards

WOMEN’S 200 IM FINALS

The Hoosier women swept the top-3 spots in the women’s 200 IM, led by Bailey Andison in a time of 1:55.70. Andison was a 1:56.04 last weekend at Purdue, and improves that down a few tenths to remain 4th in the country in the event (could be different when all is said and done tonight). She had the top splits in the field on back (29.13) and free (27.55).

Fly specialist Christie Jensen took 2nd in 1:56.92, narrowly holding off freshman teammate Mac Looze (1:56.96). Jensen just missed her PB of 1:56.76, while Looze had set a best in the heats of 1:57.57 and now brings it down six more tenths. Her morning swim was her first time sub-2:00.

MEN’S 200 IM FINALS

NC State’s Andreas Vazaios, who went the #1 time in the nation last weekend (1:42.44) at the ACC/Big Ten College Challenge, was the fastest on backstroke (24.93) and 2nd-fastest on breast (29.83) in the field to win the men’s 200 IM in 1:43.02. He went 1-2 with teammate Jacob Molacek, who finished just .07 off his best time from 2015 in 1:43.78.

The top-2 seeds out of prelims, Indiana’s Mohamed Samy (1:44.10) and Vini Lanza (1:44.42) settled for 3rd and 4th tonight, with Samy improving his prelim PB and Lanza posting a season-best.

ASU’s Danny Comforti, who broke 1:46 for the first time this morning in 1:45.61, cracked 1:45 tonight for 4th in 1:44.91 with the field’s top breast leg (29.32).

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

Mallory Comerford improved her prelim swim by six one-hundredths to win the women’s 50 free tonight over NC State’s Ky-lee Perry, coming just .01 off her personal best time in 21.88.

Perry, who set the nation’s top time this morning in 21.80, was just over two-tenths slower to take 2nd tonight in 22.03. Her teammate Sirena Rowe, who had the fastest split on their relay earlier in the session, dropped her prelim time by .01 for her 2nd-fastest swim ever in 22.26 to take 3rd.

Louisville had a strong showing overall in this event, with a total of five women 22.60 or better in tonight’s finals.

MEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

Justin Ress edged a competitive field in the men’s 50 free, clocking 19.38 to improve on his prelim season-best of 19.42. Zach Apple of Indiana was a tenth better than the heats to take 2nd in 19.47, and his Hoosier teammate Bruno Blaskovic (who was 19.39 this morning) was 3rd in 19.50.

NC State’s Nyls Korstanje was the fastest this morning in 19.29, a time that remains the fastest in the nation so far, but added three-tenths tonight to settle for 4th in 19.59.