WATCH: Race Videos from Days 1 and 2 of the Santa Clara PSS

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

USA Swimming has released the race videos from days 1 and 2 of the TYR Pro Swim Series – Santa Clara. That includes the men’s and women’s 1500 free, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 back, 200 breast, and 200 free. On day 1, Indiana’s distance contingent swept the miles with Ashley Neidigh and Zane Grothe taking the wins.

Day 2 saw Katie Ledecky scorch a 1:54.56 in the 200 free, just a tenth off her own Pro Swim Series Record from 2016. That’s now the fastest time in the world this year, overtaking Taylor Ruck’s 1:54.81. You can also watch Olympic backstrokers Ryan Murphy, Ryan Lochte, and Jacob Pebley face off with Japanese Olympic medalist Ryosuke Irie in the 200 back. Caeleb Dressel won the 100 fly last night over Andrew Seliskar, while Seliskar topped the 200 free. Seliskar is off to a strong start this season and put up a couple of best times last night.

FULL PLAYLIST: