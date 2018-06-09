Kaersten Meitz Torches 4:10 400 Free On Day 2 Of OVC Champs

90th Ohio Valley Championships

On the second day of competition Friday at the OVC Championships, Boilermaker Aquatics swimmer and U.S. National Team member Kaersten Meitz got things going with a 4:10.88 for the win in the 400 freestyle. That swim is only 2.5 second off her best time of 4:08.38 set at last summer’s National Championships and makes her the 5th fastest American performer this year.

In the men’s 400 free, Drew Kibler followed up his 200 free victory from Thursday with an impressive 3:56.38. That swim is less than 2 seconds off his lifetime best of 3:54.49 set last year at the Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis. This is a good sign for Kibler who, like many other notable 500-yard freestylers throughout the years, is still looking to translate his yards (4:14) success into the long course pool. In a tight battle for second, Louisville’s Zach Harting held off teammate Marcelo Acosta 3:57.62 to 3:58.12.

Celebrating his 19th birthday, University of Louisville swimmer Nicolas Albiero also showcased a dominating performance with a 55.18 in the 100 backstroke – demolishing the field by nearly 3 seconds. That time is only 0.14 off his lifetime best of 55.04 set last summer at the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships in Indianapolis.

Other notable event winners: