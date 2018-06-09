Ryan Murphy Practiced with the Stanford Women (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 BACK FINAL

  • PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu, 2017
  1. Ryan Murphy, CAL, 1:56.06
  2. Ryosuke Irie, TE, 1:56.36
  3. Jacob Pebley, CAL, 1:57.34

Three of the world’s best in the men’s 200 back battled it out in the A-final, with Ryan Murphy getting out to the early lead and ultimately holding on to win in 1:56.06. Murphy is ranked 3rd in the world with his 1:55.46 from Atlanta.

Team Elite’s Ryosuke Irie made up nearly six tenths on the last 50, splitting 28.71, but settled for 2nd in 1:56.36, and Murphy’s teammate Jacob Pebley was 3rd in 1:57.34.

Swim Ontario’s Javier Acevedo (1:59.97) cracked 2:00 for the first time in 4th, and Markus Thormeyer (2:00.13) and Ryan Lochte (2:00.82) were 5th and 6th.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!