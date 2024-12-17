WATCH: Jordan Crooks Reactions After Prelims (WR), Semis (WR), and Final (World Title)

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Jordan Crooks was a man on a mission this week at the Duna arena in the 50 free. In Prelims, he broke Caeleb Dressel’s world record, going 20.08. In semi-finals, he reset that record, becoming the first man to ever go sub-20 in the 50 Free SCM, going 19.90. In the final, he went 20.19, defending his world title from two years ago.