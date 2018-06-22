WATCH: Day 1 Race Videos From 2018 Fran Crippen Memorial SMOC

2018 FRAN CRIPPEN MEMORIAL SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

June 21st-24th, 2018

Mission Viejo, California

LCM (50m) Meet

Psych Sheets

Live Results

The 2018 Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions opened on Thursday evening in Mission Viejo, California, with timed final heats of the 1500 freestyle. It would be a pair of Chinese teenagers picking up wins, with 19-year-old Qiu Ziao winning the men’s title and 16-year-old Li Bingjie the women’s. For a full recap of the first day, click here.

Below, check out race videos from day 1, courtesy of USA Swimming on Youtube. Only the fastest heat for both men and women are below, but all heats can be found on USA Swimming’s channel at the link.

Women’s 1500 Heat 1

Men’s 1500 Heat 1