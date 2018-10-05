Wang Lizhuo Cracks Own Chinese Records In SCM 50 Breast

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Swimming in the men’s 50 breaststroke final on day 2 of the FINA World Cup in Budapest, China’s Wang Lizhuo recorded a new National Record in a time of 26.31 as he placed 5th overall. Wang previously owned the record at 26.65, done at the Asian Indoor Games in September of 2017.

At the first short course stop of the circuit in Eindhoven, the 20-year-old had missed the final of this event with a 12th place finish in 27.14. He made sure of that not happening again in this morning’s prelims, qualifying 5th for the final in 26.69, just off his record.

Wang was a finalist in the 100 breast both in Eindhoven and on day 1 in Budapest, placing 5th in 57.70 last week before moving up to 3rd on Thursday in 57.03, less than two-tenths of Yan Zibei‘s National Record of 56.88.

In the 50 final, Brazilian Felipe Lima repeated as the winner in a time of 25.88, followed by Slovenian Peter Stevens (26.04), Russian Kirill Prigoda (26.06), American Michael Andrew (26.20) and then Wang. He is entered to swim the 200 breast on Saturday, an event he placed 5th in at the last stop.

Wang, a former junior world record holder, is perhaps best known for receiving just a warning for a failed doping test back in 2015.