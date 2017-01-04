Vote Here for Ledecky, Phelps, Manuel, Hosszu: 2016 USSA Athlete OTY

  3 Hannah Hecht | January 04th, 2017 | Europe, International, National, News

Katinka Hosszu, Katie Ledecky, Simone Manueland Michael Phelps are all on the ballot for the United States Sports Academy’s 2016 Male and Female Athlete of the Year Awards.

Each swimmer is up for the award based on their performances at the Rio Olympics, where the group took home a grand total of 19 medals, 12 of them gold.

You can cast your vote here. Voting will run through January 13th, and the winners will be announced on the USSA’s social media and website.

Also among the nominees on the men’s side are baseball players Ben Zobrist, Jake Arrieta, Jon Lester, and Andrew Beckwith; runner Usain Bolt; basketball players LeBron James and Stephen Curry; football players Carsen Wentz and O.J. Howard; golfer Rory McIlroy; tennis player Andy Murray; ski jumper Peter Prevc; and soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. 

The women’s nominees include gymnast Simone Bilessoftball player Morgan Foley, hurdler Kendra Harrison, tennis players Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber, pole vaulter Sandi Morris, basketball player Candace Parker, runners Elaine Thompson and Dominique Scott, basketball player Breanna Stewart, and skier Lindsey Vonn

The USSA, a university focused specifically on degrees in sports-related fields like sports management and sports medicine, gives the award to the most outstanding male and female athletes of the year. The nominees are announced by the selection committee and the winners determined by online vote. Last year’s winners were American quarterback Tom Brady and tennis great Serena Williams

3 Comments on "Vote Here for Ledecky, Phelps, Manuel, Hosszu: 2016 USSA Athlete OTY"

Steve Nolan

Very curious how they picked those football and baseball players.

38 minutes 53 seconds ago
Uberfan

Judging by Lebrons spot and all 3 being Cubs I’d say the main criteria for baseball is bringing a team back from a 3-1 lead

21 minutes 7 seconds ago
Person

RIP Warriors, RIP Indians…

2 minutes 48 seconds ago
