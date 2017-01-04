Construction Resumes on Liberty University’s State of the Art 50m Pool

Three years ago, Liberty University, the world’s largest evangelical Christian university, announced plans to build a state-of-the-art Olympic sized pool as part of an aggressive campus construction program. Those plans got put on hold and refined, but ground broke on the site back in May of 2016, and after some delays, construction continues with the goal of opening in November 2017, according to Flames’ head coach Jake Shellenberger.

The new facility will be connected to an indoor track, and will feature a nine-lane, 50m main competition pool and a 25 yard diving well, along with a built-in ready room, locker rooms, a “massive” wet classroom, and a host of other amenities.

Shellenberger emphasized that the biggest thing about the new facility will be the bowl seating with a permanent capacity for 1200 around the end of the pool which will be used for short course racing.

“This is the key – LOUD,” said Shellenberger.

With 960 parking spots, efficient bus drop offpick up, plenty of natural light, and a 12×42′ video board, the new facility will doubtless be in high demand for club and high school racing.

Despite a population of over eight million people, the state of Virginia does not have an overabundance of pools that are capable of hosting championship-style meets, whether for high school or club.

High school state championship meets typically rotate through George Mason University, the SwimRVA/Collegiate School Aquatic Center facility in Richmond, and the Christiansburg Aquatics Center (Virginia Tech’s home pool).

Liberty’s new pool will also see plenty of use by students, including rec swimmers, classes, the triathlon club, the women’s varsity team, and the brand new men’s club swim team, which was just announced today.

The school is reportedly flush with cash thanks to the success of its Liberty Online program, and has been undertaking a massive capital improvement program over the past several years, with construction projects ranging from the new natatorium and indoor track facility to student housing to a gun range.