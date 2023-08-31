Virginia Reveals 2023-24 Schedule With Texas Dual Set For October

The University of Virginia has released its swimming & diving competition schedule for the 2023-24 season, with a number of intriguing matchups on the docket for the three-time defending women’s national champions.

The UVA women are coming off winning their third consecutive NCAA title in March, while the men’s program fell to 15th at nationals after securing a 10th-place finish in 2022.

The Cavaliers’ season will kick into high gear right from the jump, as the combined program will take on the University of Florida on October 13 in Gainesville.

The two teams clashed last season in late October, with the women’s team earning the victory and the men falling short to the reigning SEC champion Gators.

We’ll then see one of the marquee dual meets of the season at the end of October, as the University of Texas will visit Charlottesville on October 27-28.

Last season, the Longhorns edged out UVA in a combined dual on Day 1 before a separately scored Day 2 saw Texas earn the sweep.

The Texas women were the runners-up to Virginia at the NCAA Championships last season for the second straight year, while the men’s team placed third at nationals behind Cal and ASU.

In addition to the Tennessee Invite in mid-November, the other notable regular season competitions on the slate for UVA are a visit to Virginia Tech on January 13 and then a two-day dual with ACC rivals NC State and UNC one week later at home.

Last season, the Hokies bested the Cavalier men in their dual meet clash, while the women cruised to victory.

The women swept NC State and UNC last season while the men topped the Tar Heels but fell to the Wolfpack.

The NC State women, 5th at the 2023 NCAA Championships, were the runners-up to UVA at last season’s ACCs for the fourth straight season, while the Wolfpack men are coming off of claiming a repeat conference title this past February.

Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo said he’s anticipating to the home meets and the raucous atmosphere inside UVA’s Aquatic & Fitness Center.

“One of the things I look forward to the most with our home competitions is the environment created by our fans,” DeSorbo said.

“We have one of the best home meet environments in the country due to the turnout of our alumni, families and student body at UVA. The drumline comes and is often drowned out by the ruckus in the stands from our fans. It truly plays a huge role in the performance of our team and the excitement. We’ve had opposing teams tell us it’s the best environment they’ve ever been in, and we’re excited to continue that tradition this year.”

The season will conclude with the 2024 ACC Championships on Feb. 20-24 in Greensboro followed by the Women’s NCAA Championships at the University of Georgia on March 20-23 (Athens, GA) and the Men’s NCAA Championships on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on March 27-30.

FULL SCHEDULE