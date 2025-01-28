Video: Wiffen Twins Visit Cal In Latest Vlog

Olympic champion Daniel Wiffen and his twin brother Nathan recently released a YouTube vlog from Cal, where the two Irish national teamers went to visit the college for what appears to be the first time.

Nathan, an 8th-place finisher in the men’s 800 free at the 2024 Short Course World Championships, has committed to Cal for the fall of 2025.

While they didn’t appear to join the Cal squad for any sessions, we did get a peek at an early morning session the two did at the Legends Aquatic Centre on their own:

1200 as 300 FR, 100 BK

1000 SKIPS, choosing 2 sections to use fins on

4×500 on 5:00, aiming for 10 seconds rest

10×200 on 2:00 as 1 pull/1 swim, aiming for 10 seconds rest

Their total set was around 8000 yards, but “nothing too outrageously quick”. Nathan did point out that they were having to adapt to the flags being at 5 yards rather than 5 meters, especially on backstroke

Daniel was a big fan of the pool, and the two seemed to like the facilities given the number of shots of both the sporting and academic areas of the college. Backing up his previous statement that he was only considering Cal among NCAA colleges, Dan did say that the visit may be for him too, not just Nathan.

The two also helped Belgian Olympian Lucas Henveaux move into his new house in Cal, after playing some golf together and meeting David Marsh for breakfast.

Henveaux, who was a former NCAA golfer, recently joined Cal’s swimming roster for the rest of the NCAA season. He took part in their dual meet against USC, winning the 200 and 500 free. Daniel and Nathan went along to support the team at the Spieker Centre for this and included Henveaux’s win in the 200 free (1:32.14) in the vlog.

The blog ended with the two preparing to leave to head to a high-altitude training camp at NAU in Flagstaff, Arizona, which looks to be with some of the Loughborough distance group.

In Dan’s latest Instagram post from that Flagstaff camp he’s wearing a Cal Jumper, and he also snuck in a “Go Bears” right at the end of the vlog.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Wiffen (@daniel.wiffen)

Having both Wiffen twins would give Cal one of, if not the best 1-2 distance punch in the country, and could be a boon for an area where they haven’t racked up huge numbers of points over the last couple of years. Whilst Nathan would be a scorer in the 1650, Dan’s converted times would score in the 500/1650 (4:11/14:04), and put him under Bobby Finke’s US Open and NCAA record in the latter.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with Daniel, but the Bears have already picked up one huge get for their distance program for next year.

The Wiffen Twins have been vlogging their Professional swimming careers since 2020.