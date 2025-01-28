Connecticut Sprinter, Futures Qualifier, Addison Lezinsky Commits to Ohio University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High School senior Addison Lezinsky has signed to swim for Ohio University in fall 2025, joining a diverse class for the Bobcats that includes at least eight commitments from seven different states.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C66nabQRnhQ/

Lezinsky, who is from Connecticut, trains with Yale-based Bulldog Swimming. Primarily a sprint freestyler, she has Futures cuts in the 100 free in long course.

Earlier in her career, she was a rangy freestyler who also tested the waters in backstroke, but as she approaches her collegiate career she has really settled in as a 50-100-200 sprinter primed for relays (though she continues to improve in the longer freestyle events as well).

At her December taper meet in Michigan, she swam best times in both the 50 free (24.09) and 500 free (5:06.38). Her best finish at last summer’s Futures Championships in Austin was 42nd in the 50 free – she swam long course bests in all three of her races at that meet: the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 24.09

100 free – 52.23

200 free – 1:52.66

500 free – 5:06.38

1000 free – 10:38.41

1650 free – 18:09.91

The Ohio Bobcats finished 3rd at last year’s Mid-American Conference Championships behind in-state rivals Akron and Miami University.

Lezinsky’s best times in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles would all rank her 5th on the team this year. The program’s top sprinter is Hungarian-born sophomore Zita Szoke, who is the defending MAC Champion in the 200 free. Szoke leads a fairly-young core for Ohio in the relays, though each of the distances will graduate a top four swimmer ahead of next season.

Besides Lezinsky, other verbal commitments for the program include Tori Wittenberg from New Jersey, Reese Benton from Georgia, Katie Forbes from Colorado, Emma Schwertfeger from Indiana, Juliette Daigneault from Arizona, and in-staters Katrina Kollin and Lily Baumgartner.

Prior to Norman taking over in 2018, the roster was thin on local Ohio swimmers. Norman has worked to regrow those local recruiting pipelines, moving the count of Ohio natives from just four the season before he took over to 13, but this class is more of an out-of-state heavy crew than in previous years.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.