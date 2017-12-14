Video: Repair That Broken Freestyle

We are back with another great freestyle breakdown from Ashlee Linn! This is a super simple drill that anybody can do with a pipe or a stick which fixes the power of your pull, engages your core, and makes you depend on your legs more to work that kick.

As usual, Let us know what you think of this weeks drill! Recommendations for our next video topic? Let us know in the comments below!

Subscribe Here! ► https://www.youtube.com/c/ PhlexSwim

Follow us on:

Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/ phlexswim/

Twitter ► https://twitter.com/phlexswim

Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/ phlexswim/

Music: The Good Times – Brock Berrigan

See More Phlex Swim Channel Videos Here: