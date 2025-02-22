UVA’s Carly Novelline on Swimming 200 Fly/100 Back Double, Winning B & C Final in Same Session

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

On Night 4 of the ACC Championships, Virginia junior Carly Novelline took on an a-typical double: the 200 fly and 100 back. As these two events are on different days at NCAAs, we typically don’t see this double as an option. But since the ACC event schedule differs, and these are two of Novelline’s 3 best events, she and the Virginia staff decided to go for it.

In the prelims, Novelline qualified for the B-final in the 200 fly and C-final in the 100 back. Seeing as her meet was over after the finals session, Novelline made the most of her racing opportunities.

In the 200 Fly B-final, Novelline swam a 1:54.23, a huge personal, while leading a 1-2 finish for UVA with teammate Bailey Hartman. In the 100 back C-final, Novelline posted a 51.68, a near personal best, winning the heat in a time that would have also won the B-final.