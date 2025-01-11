UVA vs. Virginia Tech 2025: Live Recap

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, January 11, 2025

AFC Pool, Charlottesville, VA

SCY

Dual meet format

Live stream link (requires ACC+ access)

Results on Meet Mobile “Virginia vs Virginia Tech”

The Virginia Tech Hokies head to Charlottesville today to take on the University of Virginia Cavaliers for the annual battle between the intrastate rivals. The Hokies, who we ranked 10th (men) and 25th (women) in our last round of power rankings, competed just last weekend. The men beat both Queens and South Carolina, while the women beat Queens and lost to South Carolina. Carles Coll Marti followed up his 200 breast title from Short Course Worlds with strong performances in yards in both breaststroke events.

Outside of the contingent that competed at Worlds, the Cavaliers haven’t raced since the Tennessee Invite. The women remained at #1 in our post-invite power rankings, and led by key performers like Gretchen Walsh, it’s never surprising to see them throw down fast times. This could also be the season debut for Alex Walsh, who took the fall semester off from college swimming after undergoing a procedure on her knee, but had a strong performance at Worlds. Katie Grimes, the #1 recruit in last year’s class, could also make her collegiate debut today.

We ranked the UVA men 11th in our last power rankings, but since then Noah Nichols and Tim Connery have dropped off the roster, meaning that the Wahoos have lost two of their top ACC and NCAA scorers.

The teams have split this meet each of the last three years, with the Cavalier women and the Hokie men winning each time. It’s the final home meet of the season for the Cavaliers, who will be recognizing their seniors before the swimming portion of the meet gets underway at 2pm eastern.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

UVA ‘A’ – 1:31.53 UVA ‘B’ – 1:36.04 Virginia Tech “A’ – 1:38.94

Holy cow. It didn’t take long to see fireworks, as the UVA women came within 0.02s of the all-time record in the event. Claire Curzan led off in 23.25, Alex Walsh made her college season debut with a 26.08 split on the breaststroke, then Gretchen Walsh ripped a 20.87 fly leg. Assuming that’s accurate, that’s the fastest split in history by roughly half a second. Anna Moesch anchored in 21.33, as the Cavaliers stopped the clock in 1:31.53.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

Virginia Tech ‘A’ – 1:22.93 UVA ‘A’ – 1:25.29 Virginia Tech ‘B’ – 1:25.60

The Hokie men got off to a strong start by beating the Cavaliers by over two seconds. Youssef Ramadan led off in 20.70, Carles Coll Marti continued his strong season with a 22.89 split on breast, Mario Mollay Yannes split 20.32 on fly, and Brenan Whitfield anchored in 19.02.

UVA had the faster splits on the back half, with freshman Spencer Nicholas going 19.87 on fly and Connor Boyle anchoring 18.83.

Women’s 1000 Free

Men’s 1000 Free

David King (UVA) – 9:03.43 Lee Naber (Virginia Tech) – 9:05.22 Dillon Wright (UVA) – 9:06.34

The Cavalier men got into the win column quickly with a 9:03.43 victory from freshman David King.

Women’s 200 Free

Claire Curzan (UVA) – 1:43.64 Kate Morris (UVA) – 1:45.90 Maxine Parker (UVA) – 1:46.87

The Cavalier women swept the top three spots, led by Claire Curzan at 1:43.64. Curzan’s been a bit faster this season with her 1:42.96 from the Tennessee Invite.

Score update: UVA 67, Virginia Tech 26

Men’s 200 Free

Luis Dominguez (Virginia Tech) – 1:33.61 Sebastien Sergile (UVA) – 1:34.98 Jakub Poliacik (Virginia Tech) – 1:35.56

Luis Dominguez went under 1:34 for the third time in just over a week, winning in 1:33.61 today after going 1:33.94 and 1:33.66 last weekend against Queens and South Carolina. That’a a season-best time for the Hokie veteran.

Score update: Virginia Tech 61, UVA 32

Women’s 100 Back

Carmen Weiler Sastre (Virginia Tech) – 51.89 Reilly Tiltmann (UVA) – 52.13 Tess Howley (UVA) – 52.21

Spanish Olympian Carmen Weiler Sastre shaved 0.05s off her yards best, using a strong back half to touch ahead of UVA’s Reilly Tiltmann (52.13) and Tess Howley (52.21).

Men’s 100 Back

A trio of swimmers who are generally better know for their butterfly rater than backstroke took the top three spots. Youssef Ramadan, the 2023 NCAA champion in the 100 fly, got his hand on the fall first here with a season-best 45.07. UVA’s Spencer Nicholas, who set the 100 fly school record a couple months ago, took 2nd in 45.93, knocking 0.06s off his best time. Mario Molla Yannes of Virginia Tech finished 3rd in 46.51.

Women’s 100 Breast

Zoe Skirboll (UVA) – 59.29 Katie Christopherson (UVA) – 1:01.16 Emily Santos (Virginia Tech) – 1:01.57

Men’s 100 Breast