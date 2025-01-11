Gretchen Walsh Rips 20.87 Fly Split, Fastest Ever; UVA Women Rattle 200 Medley Relay Record

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
- Saturday, January 11, 2025
- AFC Pool, Charlottesville, VA
- SCY
- Dual meet format
- Live stream link (requires ACC+ access)
- Results on Meet Mobile “Virginia vs Virginia Tech”
The UVA women are making the most of their meet vs Virginia Tech already. They started the meet off just barely missing their 200 medley relay record, with Gretchen Walsh splitting the fastest fly leg in history
In her first meet since she broke 11 World Records Gretchen Walsh ripped an absolutely massive 20.87 on the fly leg of the women’s 200 medley relay. This is fastest split in history by roughly half a second, surpassing her own #1 split of 21.50.
Top 10 Splits in History:
- 20.87, Gretchen Walsh (2025 UVA vs Virginia Tech
- 21.50, Gretchen Walsh (2024 UVA vs. NC State vs. UNC)
- 21.65, Gretchen Walsh (2024 UVA vs. Navy Combined Intrasquad)
- 21.85, Maggie MacNeil (2022 Art Adamson Invite)
- 21.91, Gretchen Walsh (2022 UVA vs. UF)
- 21.95, Kate Douglass (2020 Tenn. Invite)
- 21.96, Kelsi (Worrell) Dahlia (2015 NCAAs)
- 21.99, Kylee Alons (2023 ACCs)
- 22.05, Alyssa Marsh (2020 ACCs)
- 22.07, Kelsi (Worrell) Dahlia (2015 NCAAs)
Walsh now holds the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 5th spots on the list.
Women’s 200 Medley Relay
- UVA ‘A’ – 1:31.53
- UVA ‘B’ – 1:36.04
- Virginia Tech “A’ – 1:38.94
Claire Curzan led off in 23.25, Alex Walsh made her college season debut with a 26.08 split on the breaststroke, then Gretchen Walsh ripped a 20.87 fly leg. Anna Moesch anchored in 21.33, as the Cavaliers stopped the clock in 1:31.53.
This is the 2nd fastest 200 medley relay in history, just two one hundredths back of their NCAA and American record time of 1:31.51 from the 2023 NCAA Championships.
Split Comparison:
|NCAA Record
|1:31.51
|Splits
|1:31.53
|UVA vs Virginia Tech
|Gretchen Walsh
|22.27
|50 Back
|23.25
|Claire Curzan
|Alex Walsh
|26.30
|50 Breast
|26.08
|Alex Walsh
|Lexi Cuomo
|22.10
|50 Fly
|20.87
|Gretchen Walsh
|Kate Douglass
|20.34
|50 Free
|21.33
|Anna Moesch
It was maybe 10-15 years ago that this would be considered a pretty elite split by a male at NCAAs. Part of that is because of swim-flation, but mostly just because of Gretch-flation
Dirty…
Mom, I’m scared
Huh?!? 😭
Gretchen is unbelievable….wow, just wow
Didn’t Alex Shackell go 21.95 at Winter Juniors at the end of 2023? Anyways… AMAZING JOB GRETCHEN she clearly is starting 2025 on a good note