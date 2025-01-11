Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh Rips 20.87 Fly Split, Fastest Ever; UVA Women Rattle 200 Medley Relay Record

by Robert Gibbs 6

January 11th, 2025 ACC, College, News

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

  • Saturday, January 11, 2025
  • AFC Pool, Charlottesville, VA
  • SCY
  • Dual meet format
  • Live stream link (requires ACC+ access)
  • Results on Meet Mobile “Virginia vs Virginia Tech”

The UVA women are making the most of their meet vs Virginia Tech already. They started the meet off just barely missing their 200 medley relay record, with Gretchen Walsh splitting the fastest fly leg in history

In her first meet since she broke 11 World Records Gretchen Walsh ripped an absolutely massive 20.87 on the fly leg of the women’s 200 medley relay. This is fastest split in history by roughly half a second, surpassing her own #1 split of 21.50.

Top 10 Splits in History:

  1. 20.87, Gretchen Walsh (2025 UVA vs Virginia Tech
  2. 21.50, Gretchen Walsh (2024 UVA vs. NC State vs. UNC)
  3. 21.65, Gretchen Walsh (2024 UVA vs. Navy Combined Intrasquad)
  4. 21.85, Maggie MacNeil (2022 Art Adamson Invite)
  5. 21.91, Gretchen Walsh (2022 UVA vs. UF)
  6. 21.95, Kate Douglass (2020 Tenn. Invite)
  7. 21.96, Kelsi (Worrell) Dahlia (2015 NCAAs)
  8. 21.99, Kylee Alons (2023 ACCs)
  9. 22.05, Alyssa Marsh (2020 ACCs)
  10. 22.07,  Kelsi (Worrell) Dahlia (2015 NCAAs)

Walsh now holds the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 5th spots on the list.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

  1. UVA ‘A’ – 1:31.53
  2. UVA ‘B’ – 1:36.04
  3. Virginia Tech “A’ – 1:38.94

Claire Curzan led off in 23.25, Alex Walsh made her college season debut with a 26.08 split on the breaststroke, then Gretchen Walsh ripped a 20.87 fly leg. Anna Moesch anchored in 21.33, as the Cavaliers stopped the clock in 1:31.53.

This is the 2nd fastest 200 medley relay in history, just two one hundredths back of their NCAA and American record time of 1:31.51 from the 2023 NCAA Championships.

Split Comparison:

NCAA Record 1:31.51 Splits 1:31.53 UVA vs Virginia Tech
Gretchen Walsh 22.27 50 Back 23.25 Claire Curzan
Alex Walsh 26.30 50 Breast 26.08 Alex Walsh
Lexi Cuomo 22.10 50 Fly 20.87 Gretchen Walsh
Kate Douglass 20.34 50 Free 21.33 Anna Moesch

Dirtswimmer
30 minutes ago

It was maybe 10-15 years ago that this would be considered a pretty elite split by a male at NCAAs. Part of that is because of swim-flation, but mostly just because of Gretch-flation

I_Said_It
37 minutes ago

Dirty…

Slower Than You
41 minutes ago

Mom, I’m scared

Clown Show
1 hour ago

Huh?!? 😭

Sparkle
1 hour ago

Gretchen is unbelievable….wow, just wow

Regan Smith 56 and 53 100 back
1 hour ago

Didn’t Alex Shackell go 21.95 at Winter Juniors at the end of 2023? Anyways… AMAZING JOB GRETCHEN she clearly is starting 2025 on a good note

