Gretchen Walsh Rips 20.87 Fly Split, Fastest Ever; UVA Women Rattle 200 Medley Relay Record

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, January 11, 2025

AFC Pool, Charlottesville, VA

SCY

Dual meet format

Live stream link (requires ACC+ access)

Results on Meet Mobile “Virginia vs Virginia Tech”

The UVA women are making the most of their meet vs Virginia Tech already. They started the meet off just barely missing their 200 medley relay record, with Gretchen Walsh splitting the fastest fly leg in history

In her first meet since she broke 11 World Records Gretchen Walsh ripped an absolutely massive 20.87 on the fly leg of the women’s 200 medley relay. This is fastest split in history by roughly half a second, surpassing her own #1 split of 21.50.

Top 10 Splits in History:

20.87, Gretchen Walsh (2025 UVA vs Virginia Tech 21.50, Gretchen Walsh (2024 UVA vs. NC State vs. UNC) 21.65, Gretchen Walsh (2024 UVA vs. Navy Combined Intrasquad) 21.85, Maggie MacNeil (2022 Art Adamson Invite) 21.91, Gretchen Walsh (2022 UVA vs. UF) 21.95, Kate Douglass (2020 Tenn. Invite) 21.96, Kelsi (Worrell) Dahlia (2015 NCAAs) 21.99, Kylee Alons (2023 ACCs) 22.05, Alyssa Marsh (2020 ACCs) 22.07, Kelsi (Worrell) Dahlia (2015 NCAAs)

Walsh now holds the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 5th spots on the list.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

UVA ‘A’ – 1:31.53 UVA ‘B’ – 1:36.04 Virginia Tech “A’ – 1:38.94

Claire Curzan led off in 23.25, Alex Walsh made her college season debut with a 26.08 split on the breaststroke, then Gretchen Walsh ripped a 20.87 fly leg. Anna Moesch anchored in 21.33, as the Cavaliers stopped the clock in 1:31.53.

This is the 2nd fastest 200 medley relay in history, just two one hundredths back of their NCAA and American record time of 1:31.51 from the 2023 NCAA Championships.

Split Comparison: