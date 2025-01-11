Olympian Chris Guiliano Wins Three Events in Texas Debut

Texas vs SMU

Austin, TX

January 10, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Meet Results

Scores: Women: Texas 218 – SMU 76 Men: Texas 237 – SMU 63



Chris Guiliano made his Longhorn debut vs SMU yesterday, grabbing two individual event wins. Texas swept the men’s and almost swept the women’s events, easily cruising past SMU. This win improves both teams to a 4-0 record.

Men’s Recap:

Guiliano started off the meet helping Texas to an event win in the 200 medley relay. Their ‘A’ team consisted of Will Modglin (21.08), Nate Germonprez (23.57), Hubert Kos (19.72), and Guiliano (18.53), and their time of 1:22.90 won the event by over three seconds. The Texas ‘B’ was 2nd and the SMU ‘A’ was 3rd.

His other event wins came in the 50 and 100 freestyles. In the 50, Guiliano went 19.04 to touch over half a second ahead of Luke Hobson’s 19.69 for 2nd. This time was good enough for Guiliano to crack into the top-10 NCAA times this season, coming in 10th, just behind Florida’s Julian Smith at 19.00.

In the 100, Guiliano went 41.89, exactly two seconds ahead of SMU’s Harold Lockhart who went 43.89. He sits in 10th in the country in this event as well, behind Jack Alexy’s 41.87.

Hubert Kos was the only other multi-event champion, winning two individual events and swimming on both winning relays. He won the 100 back in a new season best time of 44.94, improving from the 45.54 he went against LSU in October. He now sits in 5th this season on the D1 rankings.

Kos won the 200 IM by a little over five seconds, coming in at 1:42.81 to beat teammate David Johnston’s 1:48.07. He went 1:40.51 at the Indiana dual meet in November, which stands as his season best. His best time in the event is 1:38.77 from the Pac-12 Championships last year.

His final win came in the 400 freestyle relay, where the ‘B’ team of Garrett Gould (43.16), Kos (42.45), Luke Hobson (42.09), and Camden Taylor (43.37) went 2:51.07 out touch the ‘A’ by less than two tenths.

The ‘A’ relay consisted of Will Modglin (43.76), Rex Maurer (43.11), Coby Carozza (43.16) and Guiliano who came home in 41.18. Switching Guiliano and Taylor on the relay would put Texas at 2:48.88.

The men’s 1000 saw a few new personal and season best times. David Johnston won the event in 8:44.94, which was neither. Jackson Huckaby, from Texas, went a new personal best of 8:53.89 for 2nd. This was an improvement from the 9:00.61 mark he set in December vs Georgia. Other notable swims were Texas’ Sasha Lyubavskiy who went a new season best of 8:59.21, and SMU’s Jack Henry Forrest who went a new personal best of 8:59.25.

Rex Maurer swam the 200 fly for the first time in college, going a new personal best of 1:44.00 to place 2nd. Texas teammate Cooper Lucas won the event in 1:43.96.

Maurer went on to win the 500 freestyle in 4:12.12, almost two seconds ahead of Hobson’s 4:13.99 for 2nd.

Texas Junior Ethan Doehler went the fastest time of the day in the men’s 100 fly, coming in at 47.06. He was marked as exhibition, however, so the win went to Texas Freshman Garrett Gould in 47.16.

Coby Carozza (200 free; 1:33.67), Nate Germonprez (100 breast; 52.09), Will Modglin (200 back; 1:42.26), and Will Scholtz (200 breast; 1:54.33) also picked up event wins for Texas.

The diving events went to Longhorn divers as well. Luke Forester won the 1-meter with a score of 397.50, and Luke Sitz won the 3-meter in 389.55.

SMU picked up one 2nd place finish. Harold Lockhart went 43.89 in the 100 freestyle to come in behind Chris Guiliano and just ahead of Texas swimmer Coby Carrozza’s 43.98.

They also had a few 3rd place finishes. Chris Mykkanen was one in the 200 freestyle, swimming 1:36.90. Jack Berube earned two 3rd place spots in the 100 back (46.92) and the 200 back (1:43.46). Kristaps Mikelsons was 3rd in the 200 breast at 1:58.17, and Jack Forres was the final podium finisher, coming in at 4:23.54 in the 500.

Women’s Recap:

Just like the men, the Texas women won every swimming event, dropping one diving event to SMU

Grad Student Abby Arens was the only dual-event winner earning the top spot in the 100 free and the 200 IM. Her 100 freestyle was a new lifetime best time of 48.66, winning the event by just over a tenth of a second. This was an improvement from the 48.84 she went against Georgia in December.

Arens also won the 200 IM in 1:56.80, coming in exactly a second ahead of 2nd place finisher, teammate Erin Gemmell’s 1:57.80.

She also swam the fly leg on the winning 200 medley relay. The Texas ‘A’ team of Emma Sticklen (23.64), Piper Enge (27.08), Arens (22.78), and Grace Cooper (21.77) went 1:35.27 in the event, finishing over a second ahead of their ‘B’ relay.

Their 400 freestyle relay won with Olivia Bray (49.19), Campbell Chase (48.84), Angie Coe (49.64), and Lillian Nesty (47.28) swimming 3:14.95 in the event. They beat the SMU ‘A’ team’s time of 3:17.92 by almost three seconds.

While nobody besides Arens won two individual events, there were a few Texas swimmers who picked up two top three finishes. Kate Hurst won the 1000 in 9:36.22, more than 10 seconds ahead of 2nd place swimmer Olivia McMurray. She also got 2nd in the 500 free, coming in at 4:40.95, a little over four seconds back of champion Jillian Cox.

Cox also picked up a 1st and a 2nd, winning the 500 in 4:36.45, and touching 2nd in the 200 free at 1:46.99.

Campbell Chase won the 200 free in 1:44.97, exactly tying her season best time. She also finished 3rd in the 100 free, stopping the clock at 49.39.

Olivia Bray took the 200 back in 1:53.63 and took 2nd to Emma Sticklen in the 200 fly at 1:53.85. Sticklen only swam the 200 fly individually, but she went 1:50.52 for the win.

Emma Kern (1st place- 100 back, 52.71; 3rd place- 200 IM, 2:01.01), Ava Longi (1st place- 50 free, 59.44; 3rd place- 100 fly, 52.76), and Lindsey Hosch (1st- 200 breast, 2:13.23; 3rd place- 100 breast, 1:01.34) all also earned two top three spots.

Campbell Stoll (100 fly- 52.00) and Piper Enge (100 breast- 59.44) were the other event winners from Texas.

Hailey Hernandez won the 3-meter diving event with her score of 330.68, two points ahead of teammate Taylor Fox’s 327.23.

SMU had a few top three finishes as well, and one event win. Graduate student Jaclynn Fowler won the women’s 1-meter event with a final score of 294.23 coming in just 6 points ahead of 2nd place finisher Bayleigh Cranford from Texas.

Maddy Parker was the highest swimming finisher coming in 2nd in the 100 free at 48.79.

Rachel Anderson picked up two third place finishes in the 100 back (54.21) and the 200 back (1:55.90).

Madeleine Hebert (1000 free, 10:02.68), Teia Salvino (200 free, 1:48.04), Izzy Krantzcke (2:18.47) also grabbed 3rd place finishes.

Their 400 free relay also placed 2nd with Maddy Parker (48.92), Teia Salvino (48.95), Madeleine Hebert (50.02), and Summer Osborne (50.03) who went 3:17.92.