VA State Champ Finalist and Winter Jrs Qualifier Aaron Jia Headed to UPenn (2025)

Aaron Jia of Nations Capital Swim Club has signed to swim with the University of Pennsylvania, joining the Quakers’ class of 2029. Jia, who is currently a senior at McLean High School in Virginia, is a scholastic All-American and VA regional champion.

I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to the applications process for The University of Pennsylvania to continue my academic and swim career! I would like to thank my Mother, Father, and favorite (and only) sister for being my inspiration and supporting me during all these years. I would also like to thank all my coaches for pushing me to become the best version of myself and my friends for always being there for me. Lastly, I also want to thank Coach Mike, and Coach Maddie for giving me this amazing opportunity. Fight on PENN!!! 🔴🔵

To wrap up his junior year campaign, Jia competed at the Virginia High School Regional Championships, where he took home a win in the 500 free (4:31.48) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:40.97). He also led off McLean’s 200 free relay in a 22.19, establishing personal bests in all three events. He went on to split a 47.48 in McLean’s 400 freestyle relay, helping McLean finish 3rd overall at the meet. Weeks later at the Virginia State Championships, Jia showcased his versatility by swimming an entirely new set of events and qualifying for a second swim in both. He competed in the 200 IM, touching in 6th (1:51.01) and hitting a new best time, along with the 100 breast (57.88), where he finished 11th. Jia once again led off McLean’s 200 free relay, where he lowered his week-old PB to a 22.06, and anchored McLean to a 6th place finish in the 400 free relay with a 47.59 split.

Jia lowered his bests again just a month later at the SwimRVA Shamrock Showdown, throwing down a 1:40.96 in the 200 free, a 4:31.26 in the 500 free, 1:49.84 in the 200 IM, and 3:54.07 in the 400 IM to finish 6th, 3rd, 2nd, and 2nd, respectively. He made impressive strides in his IM events at this meet, as he had entered with personal bests of 1:51.01 in the 200 and 3:55.49.

More recently at Futures – Richmond, Jia capped off his long course season with a personal best in the 1500 (16:15.24) and 400 IM (4:31.50), finishing 8th and 10th, respectively.

Best times (SCY):

200 IM – 1:49.84

400 IM – 3:54.07

200 free – 1:40.96

500 free – 4:31.26

1000 free – 9:16.04

1650 free – 15:37.75

200 fly – 1:52.35

200 breast – 2:03.80

UPenn, D1 mid-major school and member of the Ivy League, is home to 2024 US Olympian and American Record Holder Matt Fallon, who specializes in the breast events. He was their highest scorer at Ivy’s last season, where the Quakers finished in 4th—an improvement upon their 6th place finish from 2023. Penn recently competed at their mid-season invite against Princeton, George Washington, and Columbia, and had a strong showing, with several of their IMers, such as Peter Whittington and Cooper Nicholson, hitting personal bests.

Jia looks to add some needed depth to Penn’s IM squad, as after mid-season, he would rank 2nd in the 400 IM and 4th in the 200 IM on their roster this season. He also has the potential to score for the Quakers, as at the Ivy League Championships in 2024, it took a 1:49.75 to qualify for a second swim in the 200 IM and a 3:55.07 to qualify for the consolation final in the 400 IM. While Jia has no clear third event, he has several options to choose from, as his 1650 free would have finished 21st, his 500 free would have finished 33rd, and his 200 breast would have finished 23rd.

Jia will join Andrew Xie, Henry Guo, and Pippin Kantakom in Philadelphia this fall. Guo, a sprint fly/IM specialist, owns IM bests of 1:46.93/3:54.28 in the 200/400 and will look to add further depth to the Quaker’s IM group upon their arrival.

