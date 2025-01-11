Ohio Native Nina Shulik Sends Verbal Commitment to Akron (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nina Shulik has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Akron starting in the fall of 2025. Shulik will be sticking close to home as she is from Canton, just about 20 miles south of Akron, where she attends Jackson High School. Shulik is also a member of the David YMCA Phantoms.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to pursue my academic and athletic careers at the University of Akron. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, for the endless amount of support, wisdom and advice that has helped me succeed. A special thank you to my high school head coach, Doug Nist, who has coached me since the age of six. Another special thank you to Coach Brian Peresie and Coach Zachary Moody of the University of Akron for always supporting and believing in me throughout this process. I’m thrilled to start this next chapter with a remarkable, talented, and successful group of strong female individuals. I want to be apart of the incredible legacy Akron’s swimming program has built, thanks to all the hard work, time, effort, and passion put in by the Akron swimmers and coaching staff. With that being said…. GO ZIPS🦘🌟💛💙✨!!”

Shulik has the potential to develop into a rangy freestyler for the Zips. Currently, her niche events are the 200 free (1:51.08) and 500 free (4:58.86) where she has finished in the top eight at the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division 1 State Championships for the past two years. However, she only has one 1000 freestyle on record from 2024, and has never raced a mile.

Last March, Shulik capped off her short course season with an appearance at 2024 YMCA Nationals. There, she finished 14th in the 200 free (1:52.54) and 15th in the 500 free (5:03.87), improving on her 18th and 16th place finishes from 2023.

Shulik holds Jackson High School team records in the 200 free and 500 free from the 2024 OHSAA State Championships, as well as the 200 IM.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.18

100 free – 52.27

200 free – 1:51.08

500 free – 4:58.86

1000 free – 10:33.47

Akron is a Division 1 program that competes in the Mid-American Conference. Last year, the Akron women took home their third-straight team title, and 10th in the past 11 years.

Shulik is the third in-state commit for Akron’s class of 2025, joining Isabella Pribonic and Cora Spetz. Abbey Cronin, Avery Knight, and Ava Withey will also join the Zips starting in the fall.

