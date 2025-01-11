Is Swimming A Bad Product? Reddit Users Seem To Think So (Plus, My Response)

Note: Opinions in article don’t reflect the views of SwimSwam as whole.

The swimming community, whether it be on SwimSwam or social media, can sometimes be an echo chamber. We get excited over the prospect of analyzing times, watching live Pro Series meets that don’t bear any actual consequence and believing that our sport should prevail at all costs. However, getting lost in the swimming sphere can make one forget that people who live outside this sphere also have opinions on the sport — and oftentimes, it is the opinions of these people that decide the future of swimming.

That’s why, when I stumbled on a post from the r/Olympics subreddit regarding the “sad reality” of swimming, we felt like writing about it — it provides us rare, non-swimming bubble insight about why swimming can’t capture mainstream attention outside the Olympic Games.

The reddit post, which has nearly 800 upvotes and over 100 comments as of January 7, links to an article from the AI-driven content aggregator website “Essentially Sports.” The article recaps a tweet from Villanova University swim coach Rick Simpson regarding swimming’s lack of presence on national TV. And while it doesn’t say anything we don’t already know, the Reddit comments in response had pretty interesting insight.

Sitting watching Michigan vs. Denver Women’s Gymnastics. Live ESPN 2. 13 year old daughter (swimmer): “I wish swimming was on live like this.” Me: “Yea Me too. But swimming has a lotta growing up to do before you will see that”. @kylesockwell @Braden_Keith pic.twitter.com/Opg5zR6Ljz — Rick Simpson (@VUSwimCoachRTS) January 5, 2025

For background, r/Olympics has approximately 1.5 million members, and most of the posts are related to the Olympic games or Olympic sports. That being said, it’s not a very active subreddit outside of the Games (pretty representative of Olympic sports in general). In the past week, there’s been 34 new posts made, and only three posts had over 50 comments. By comparison, the much-smaller r/wnba subreddit with around 229,000 members had 63 posts in the past week, with 13 posts that have 50+ comments despite the league also being in the offseason.

Though we don’t have an exact census of r/Olympics, it’s reasonable to assume that members are more likely to follow swimming than the average person, but less likely than a SwimSwam reader.

Swim Meet Structure

That being said, most of the sentiments on the post regarding swimming were negative. One of the most common complaints was that swim meets are simply not entertaining. The most upvoted comment, from u/PLZ_N_THKS reads: