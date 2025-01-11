Former Cleveland State Head Coach Mike Lehto Dies, 63

Former Cleveland State women’s swimming head coach Mike Lehto has died. He was 63-years old.

Lehto was a lifelong member of the Vikings family. He swam as a member of the varsity team, graduating in 1986. He returned in 1994 as the program’s head women’s swimming coach, a role he held through the 2006-2007 season when the men’s and women’s programs were combined under the leadership of Wally Morton.

Lehto stayed with the university, being named the Coordinator of Athletic Facilities – a role he held for more than 15 years before retiring in December of 2024. He was honored by the program after the mid-season Magnus Cup, his last meet with the program.

What a great 2024 Magnus Cup! Viking Men Win Again & Women moving up! Great to see everyone! It was Mike Lehto’s last… Posted by Cleveland State Vikings Swimming & Diving on Saturday, November 23, 2024

Lehto amassed 88 career dual meet wins as head coach of the Vikingsm and in 1999 coached Jen Grabski to Swimmer of the Meet honors.

From the University:

During his time at Cleveland State, Lehto was an instrumental part in hosting countless athletic events across a variety of sports, including numerous Horizon League championship contests and postseason tournaments. In addition to his work with internal CSU events, Lehto also coordinated countless high school, club and community events, serving as an integral part of welcoming the greater Cleveland community into Busbey Natatorium. His dedication to his family, friends, the swim community, and the University will be forever remembered.

Lehto also had two stints as the head swim coach at the all-boys St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland from 1988 to 1994. There, he was a part of three state championship runner-up teams in 1992, 1993, and 2017.

Lehto is survived by his wife Maureen, and sons Brian, Mike, Nolan, and Sean.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so during Visitation Hours on Friday, January 10 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home in Westlake (25620 Center Ridge Rd.) or by attending the Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 11 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark Parish in Cleveland (15800 Montrose Ave.).