Freshman at Auburn Adds Letter to House v NCAA Lawsuit Opposing Roster Limits

Auburn Freshman swimmer Keaton Rice added a letter to the House v NCAA docket yesterday discussing the impact of roster limits as he implored the court to “grandfather” athletes into their programs.

Boise State Assistant Professor Sam Ehrlich posted the letter on X with the sensitive information removed

Another athlete letter has been posted to the House v. NCAA docket. This one is from Auburn freshman swimmer Keaton Rice, who says that half of his team would be cut under new roster limits. He joins others in calling for the limits to be grandfathered in. pic.twitter.com/mMPJBDbVcN — Sam C. Ehrlich (@samcehrlich) January 11, 2025



Rice states that “these roster limits are unfair for the student athletes that are currently participating in college sports.” He goes on to discuss how half the team would be released, and he would lose roughly $30,000 a year due to the high out-of-state cost of attending Auburn.

He also listed the other “monetary perks” the athletes would lose once they were cut, including free dining, free healthcare, free tutoring, and free tickets to all sporting events.

Rice then goes into discussing his own personal situation, saying “I am a freshman and they would need to cut 20 men so I am sure to go,”. According to Rice, it would cost his parents an extra $40,000 a year for him to continue to attend Auburn after being released, and this is a cost they would not have committed to had they known he could be released. He also mentions that they already have a lease agreement for housing next year with his parents as co-signers which he would not be able to break.

He then explains how it is too late for him to enter the portal, but it is “cost prohibitive to remain without all the financial benefits of being an athlete.”

Rice ends his letter telling the court, “you must consider the thousands of us that will be in the same position and allow us to be “grandfathered in” since we made decisions for our future based on circumstances that were previously set in stone!”

Rice is previously from Texas, coming from Lakeside Aquatic Club in Flower Mound. He has only competed in one meet for Auburn this year, the Georgia Tech Invitational, where he placed 24th in the 100 free at 44.97 and 25th in the 200 free at 1:38.70.

These were both slight adds from his best times of 44.76 in the 100 and 1:38.57 in the 200. He also swam on Auburn’s ‘D’ 400 free relay, leading off in 44.88, their ‘D’ 400 medley relay, again leading off in 49.15 on the backstroke, and their ‘E’ 200 free relay where he went 20.55.

Auburn currently has 44 men on their roster. 11 of those swimmers are seniors or graduate students, but they have already signed 10 on for next year. The SEC roster cap has reportedly been finalized at 22 athletes, which means a significant number of men would need to be cut to reach this limit.

Schools do not need to meet the swimming roster limit by the start of the school year, they just need to be compliant by their first meet of the season. This year Auburn’s first meet was October 11th.