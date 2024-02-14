Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Utah’s Horner, Arizona’s DuBois Collect Pac-12 Men’s Weekly Swim & Dive Awards

by SwimSwam 0

February 14th, 2024 College, News, Pac-12

Courtesy: Pac-12

MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Jaek Horner, Gr., UTAH (Waimanalo, Hawaii)

  • Completed two podium finishes on the road at BYU, breaking two pool records in the process.
  • Took home a first-place finish in the 100 breast, setting a Richards Pool record with a time of 52.31. 
  • In the 200 breast, the graduate took home second despite breaking the previous pool record, clocking in at 1:56.04. 
  • First career Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week award.
     

MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Gage DuBois, So., ARIZONA (Phoenix, Ariz.)

  • Going head-to-head with No. 1 Arizona State, DuBois swept the diving events taking home first in the 1 Meter and 3 Meter. 
  • The sophomore’s performance in the 1 Meter (391.05) earned him the title while putting him 59 points higher than the runner-up diver. 
  • DuBois went on to score a 377.33 in the 3 Meter, 29 points higher than his closest competitor. 
  • In just his seventh meet at Arizona, the sophomore topped his personal bests in both events by over 20 points. 
  • First career Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week award. 

2024 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships

 

2023-24 PAC-12 Men’s Swimmer and Diver of the Month/Week

Month/Week Men’s Swimmer Men’s Diver
October Rex Maurer, Stanford Elias Petersen, Utah
November Krzysztof Chmielewski, USC Elias Petersen, Utah
December Destin Lasco, California
Jan. 9 Zalan Sarkany, Arizona State Elias Petersen, Utah
Jan. 16 Michal Chmielewski, USC Laurent Gosselin-Paradis, USC
Jan. 24 Leon Marchand, Arizona State Joshua Thai, California
Feb. 06 Jack Alexy, California Geoffrey Vavitsas, California
Feb. 13 Jaek Horner, Utah Gage DuBois, Arizona

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!