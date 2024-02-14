Utah’s Horner, Arizona’s DuBois Collect Pac-12 Men’s Weekly Swim & Dive Awards

Courtesy: Pac-12
MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Jaek Horner, Gr., UTAH (Waimanalo, Hawaii)
- Completed two podium finishes on the road at BYU, breaking two pool records in the process.
- Took home a first-place finish in the 100 breast, setting a Richards Pool record with a time of 52.31.
- In the 200 breast, the graduate took home second despite breaking the previous pool record, clocking in at 1:56.04.
- First career Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week award.
MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Gage DuBois, So., ARIZONA (Phoenix, Ariz.)
- Going head-to-head with No. 1 Arizona State, DuBois swept the diving events taking home first in the 1 Meter and 3 Meter.
- The sophomore’s performance in the 1 Meter (391.05) earned him the title while putting him 59 points higher than the runner-up diver.
- DuBois went on to score a 377.33 in the 3 Meter, 29 points higher than his closest competitor.
- In just his seventh meet at Arizona, the sophomore topped his personal bests in both events by over 20 points.
- First career Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week award.
2024 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships
- The 2024 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Men’s/Women’s Diving Championships will be held Feb. 28-March 2 in Federal Way, Washington at the Weyerhaeuser King’s County Aquatic Center. The 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships will take place the following week from March 6-9 at the same venue.
- Tickets are available online and will also be available for purchase on site during the duration of both events.
