Utah Adds Sprinter Layton Sealman For 2024-2025

Layton Sealman has announced his commitment to swim and study at the University of Utah, beginning with the upcoming 2024-2025 season. Sealman is from Boulder, Colorado, where he attends Fairview High School and swims for Elevation Aquatics. When he’s not at the pool, Sealman enjoys hiking, camping, and scuba diving. He’s spent time working as a lifeguard and teaches swim lessons as well.

“When I visited University of Utah I loved the Team and the Coach as well as the rest of the coaching staff. They were very welcoming, and I knew this was the right College for me for Academics and Swimming.”

Sealman is primarily a sprint freestyle and breaststroke specialist. He’s a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200 free and 100 breast, and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50 free and 100 free. His highest placing event at Winter Juniors this past December was the 50, where he finished 16th overall in a personal best time of 20.42. He also made finals in the 200 free, ultimately taking 22nd with a 1:38.74 in finals.

More recently, Sealman closed out his high school career at the Colorado High School State Championship (5A). He took home the bronze medal in the 50 freestyle, where he matched his personal best of 20.42. He was also the 5th place finisher in the 100 free (45.64), and contributed relay splits of 44.31 (100 free) and 24.46 (breaststroke) to his team’s 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 20.42

100 free – 44.67

200 free – 1:38.38

100 breast – 55.22

Utah, who will be moving from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 next season, finished 6th out of 6 teams at the 2024 Pac-12 Championships. Their top individual performer was diver Elias Petersen, who took silver in the 3-meter event.

Sealman would have been the team’s 5th-fastest 50 freestyler last season. Will Woodall and Jaek Horner were the only two to crack 20-seconds, with Woodall swimming a 19.92 lead off leg at conference and Horner turning in a 19.93 leading off a relay at a midseason meet. Horner is out of eligibility, but Woodall still has three seasons remaining at Utah.

Sealman is joined by Nicholas Kjaerulff, Jones Lambert, Cole Bettis, Matthew Sexton, Miles Cratsenberg, and Owen Carlsen in Utah’s class of 2028.

