Winter Juniors Qualifier McCall Freiburger Hands Commitment To Kentucky (2024)

McCall Freiburger of Columbus, Ohio, has announced her verbal commitment to swim at study at the University of Kentucky this upcoming fall. Freiburger will be a second-generation Wildcat, as her mother graduated from Kentucky (but did not swim) in 2000. Freiburger recently graduated from Upper Arlington High School and will arrive on campus this fall for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Kentucky. I’d like to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates who have supported me through this process. I’d also like to thank the coaches at Kentucky for giving me this amazing opportunity. GO CATS!!”

Freiburger, a breaststroke and sprint free specialist, trains and competes year-round with the Upper Arlington Swim Club. She is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50 free and 200 breast, as well as owns Futures qualifying times in the 100 breast, 100 free, and 100 fly.

She set a number of new personal best times at the Time Myers Memorial SC Senior Championships this past March. She dropped half a second to win the 100 breast in 1:03.50, while in the 100 fly she knocked off over two seconds to take 1st with a 55.11. Her largest improvement, however, came in the 200 breast, where she took over five seconds off her previous best from last spring (2:17.07).

Freiburger also wrapped up her high school career this spring. She earned 3rd in both the 50 (23.31) and 100 free (50.81) at the OHSAA State Championship (Division I), with both swims just off the best times she established at the District meet (23.26/50.75).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.26

100 free – 50.75

100 breast – 1:03.50

200 breast – 2:17.07

100 fly – 55.11

200 IM – 2:06.82

Kentucky is in the midst of a rebuilding phase under Bret Lundgaard, who is now entering his 2nd season at the helm of the program. The Wildcats finished 9th out of 12 teams at the 2024 SEC Championships. This year, it took a 22.64 to advance to finals in the 50 free and a 2:13.85 to make it back in the 200 breast.

Freiburger’s best time in the 50 free would have made her Kentucky’s 3rd-fastest performer in the event last season behind Grace Frericks and Kaelan Daly, who put up season bests of 22.82 and 22.96, respectively. Both will be on campus for at least one more year, which should help Kentucky build up their sprint group.

Freiburger joins Hayden Penny, Billie Sherratt, Avery Frece, Samantha Hamilton, and Katy Jost in Kentucky’s incoming class next fall.

