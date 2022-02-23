USC’s Tilly Kearns Named MPSF Women’s Water Polo Player of the Week

Courtesy: USC Athletics

In USC’s first MPSF clash against undefeated Cal, Tilly Kearns scored three goals, drew four exclusions and had two steals in a 13-7 Trojan win over the Golden Bears. For her powerful performance in USC’s key conference win, Kearns has earned her first selection as MPSF Player of the Week.

Kearns’ first goal helped build an 8-5 halftime lead for USC, and she’d score two more in the third as USC shut out Cal in that frame to lead it 12-5. Kearns has scored in every game for the Trojans and is their top scorer with 29 goals to date.

Kearns and the Trojans take their show on the road this week, heading to the Barbara Kalbus Invitational to compete for a third straight title at the event, which runs Feb. 25-27 in Irvine.