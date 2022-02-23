St. Pius X Girls, Marist Boys Take Home GHSA 4-5A Team Titles

GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL ASSOCIATION (GIRLS & BOYS 4-5A RECAP)

When: Diving: Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 Swimming Prelims: Friday, February 4th, 2022 Swimming Finals: Saturday, February 5th, 2022

Where: McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA

Course: SCY (25 Yards)

Results: PDF



Girls 4-5A Team Scores (Top 5)

ST PIUS X – 379 CHAMBLEE – 374 MARIST – 352 JEFFERSON – 222 COLUMBUS – 201

St. Pius won the girls 4-5A team title in a tight race, although they didn’t win any events.

Chamblee, on the other hand, came in 2nd but won 5 events on the day. They kicked things off with a win in the 200 medley relay, where Kyla Maloney (25.85), Anna Blankenship (29.96), Evelyn Entrekin (25.48), and Lilly Smith (24.01) teamed up for a 1:45.30.

Of the swimmers on that relay, Kyla Maloney would go on to win 3 other events, and Evelyn Entrekin 2. Maloney was dominant in the 200 free, clocking a 1:52.08 to win the race by over 4 seconds. She would go on to win the 100 back comfortably as well, swimming a 54.46. Notably, MCIN sophomore Lila Lillie came in 2nd with a 55.50. With Maloney in her final year of high school, Lillie is in excellent position to win this title next year.

Maloney, Entrekin, and Blankenship were members of the Chamblee 400 free relay, which won decisively. Maloney led off in 51.89, and was followed by Entrekin with a 52.71, then Blankenship in 54.54. Catherine Smart anchored the team in 55.34, touching for a final time of 3:34.48.

Entrekin and Blankenship went 1-2 in the 100 breast. Entrekin finished in 1:03.55, pulling away from Blankenship (1:04.63) on the 2nd half after the pair were essentially tied at the 50 mark.

LGVL junior Abby Zboran took a pair of individual titles home as well. Zboran first won the 200 IM, swimming a 2:05.07 to hold off Entrekin in finals. She used a 26.47 fly split to establish a lead of over a second, and was able to hold that lead through the 150 mark. Entrekin split 28.80 on the final 50, with Zboran swimming a 29.47. Zboran was able to touch the wall first, swimming a 2:05.07, while Entrekin was 2:05.33.

Zboran went on to win the 100 fly as well, clocking a 55.32. This was another event where Lila Lillie came in 2nd (56.37). The sophomore was out faster, splitting 25.90 on the first 50, but wasn’t able to hold on.

MRST senior Kate Masters grabbed a state title in the 50 free, swimming a 24.26 to get the job done. Masters was also a member of the winning 200 free relay, splitting 24.66 on the 2nd leg. Maeve Scruggs led the team off in 25.72, Angel Akumabor swam a 23.89 on the 3rd leg, and Caroline Schaffer anchored in 24.64. The team combined for a 1:38.91, touching first by half a second.

MTHS junior Jory Richardson won the 100 free with a 51.67, while BT junior Amelia Cooper clocked a 5:10.96 to win the 500 free.

Boys 4-5A Team Scores (Top 5)

MARIST – 364. 50 CALHOUN – 305 ST PIUS X – 270 CHAMBLEE – 234 STARRS MILL – 211. 50

Marist won the boys 4-5A team title, winning two of the relays at these championships. The Marist team of Benjamin Nordstrom (21.78), Jack Tharp (22.69), Eli Clarkson (22.56), and Joseph Patin (21.45) combined for a 1:28.48 to win the 200 free relay. They also won the 400 free relay, where Colby Yount (47.60), Patin (47.45), Alexander Wiegand (47.88), and Nordstrom (46.67) teamed up for a 3:09.60.

SPX won the other relay, taking the 200 medley with a 1:36.77. Noah Daniels (23.65), Ethan Hudock (28.10), Zach Sutter (22.91), and Jameson Chatfield (22.11) got the job done. Notably, Sutter is just a freshman, and provided the fastest split of any flyer in the field.

Outside of the relays, NOCO senior Gavin Jones was a double event winner, taking the 200 IM and 500 free. In the 200 IM, Jones swam a 1:54.33 in a well-rounded race. He then went on to swim a 4:44.27 to take first in the 500 by 2 seconds.

Seth Roach, a STAR junior, won both the 100 fly and 100 back. He was a tick faster in the 100 fly, clocking a 49.82 to touch the wall first by a second. He then swam a 50.65 in the 100 back, winning by half a second.

Brooks Butler, a TCC senior, took the 100 free in 45.70. MCIN sophomore Andrew Bleuez was the 50 free champion, clocking a 20.83. He went on to take 3rd in the 100, swimming a 46.65.

CALH senior Will Eickman swam a 58.45 to win the 100 breast. NVW sophomore William Gavin took the 200 free in 1:42.66.