USC Backstroker Patrick Mulcare Absent from Pac-12 Championships

2018 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2018 Men’s Pac-12 Championships are underway in Federal Way, Washington, but one notable name is missing in action. USC’s Patrick Mulcare was among the entries, but hasn’t competed through the first 3 days of competition. Mulcare, one of USC’s top back/IMers, was a no show for the 200 IM and 400 IM prelims. SwimSwam has reached out to USC for comment but received no response.

Mulcare likely would’ve brought in a good haul of points for the Trojans. At last season’s conference meet, he was 2nd in the 200 back, 5th in the 400 IM, and 10th in the 200 IM. He usually occupies a spot on the 800 free relay as well. Mulcare was the 3rd place finisher in the 200 back at the 2017 NCAA Championships and the favorite to win that event here. With his performance last season, he became the 5th fastest 200 yard backstroker in history. He was also just one place shy of scoring in the 200 IM at NCAAs last season.