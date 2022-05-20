USA Water Polo’s Senior National Teams Announce Training Camp/Practice Invites

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – May 18 – USA Water Polo Senior National Team Head Coaches Adam Krikorian (Women) and Dejan Udovicic (Men) have announced the names of athletes invited to training camps and practices ahead of international competition this summer including the FINA World Championships and FINA World League Super Final.

The USA Women’s National Team will hold two training camps in the coming month, the first featuring largely invited newcomers, with the second blending newcomers and returners including members of the Tokyo Olympic Games roster. The USA Men’s National Team is back in the pool this week for training after practices in January and February.

In the coming weeks they will blend invited newcomers with returning athletes as European club schedules come to a finish including participants from the Tokyo Olympic Games. In June, both teams will announce rosters for the FINA World Championships, taking place in Budapest, Hungary June 20-July 3.

Both teams will again select rosters for the FINA World League Super Final, scheduled for July. Be sure to follow USA Water Polo (@USAWP) on social media for the latest updates concerning Team USA.

Women’s National Team Training Camp/Practice Invitees

Emily Ausmus

Maya Avital

Christine Carpenter

Katrina Drake

Emalia Eichelberger

Rachel Fattal *

Jenna Flynn

Nina Flynn

Ciara Franke

Brigitta Games

Rachel Gazzaniga

Kaleigh Gilchrist *

Stephania Haralabidis (L)*

Christina Hicks

Abbi Hill

Ashleigh Johnson *

Ava Johnson

Emma Lineback (L)

Sarah Lizotte

Amanda Longan *

Denise Mammolito

Maddie Musselman *

Morgan Netherton

Ryann Neushul

Erin Neustrom

Brooke Ochoa

Maddie O’Reilly (L)

Anna Pearson

Georgia Phillips

Tara Prentice

Jordan Raney *

Jewel Roemer

Jovana Sekulic

Hannah Shabb

Taylor Smith

Caitlyn Snyder (L)

Maggie Steffens *

Ava Stryker

Honnie Vandeweghe-O’Shea

Mariah Walker

Bayley Weber

Isabel Williams

Ella Woodhead

*Made Olympic or World League Super Final roster in 2021

Men’s National Team Training Camp/Practice Invitees

Tyler Abramson

George Avakian

Alex Bowen *

Evan Cain

Jacob Cavano

Hannes Daube *

Chase Dodd

Thomas Dunstan

Jake Ehrhardt

Matt Farmer

Zach Frazier

Tommy Gruwell

Bernardo Herzer

Drew Holland *

Max Irving *

Kacper Langiewicz

Tanner Pulice

Logan Schofield

Ben Stevenson *

Grant Snyder

West Temkin

Nico Tierney

Jack Turner

Marko Vavic *

Adrian Weinberg

Dylan Woodhead *

Garrett Zaan