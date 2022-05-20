USA Water Polo’s Senior National Teams Announce Training Camp/Practice Invites

Courtesy: USA Water Polo
Irvine, CA – May 18 – USA Water Polo Senior National Team Head Coaches Adam Krikorian (Women) and Dejan Udovicic (Men) have announced the names of athletes invited to training camps and practices ahead of international competition this summer including the FINA World Championships and FINA World League Super Final.
The USA Women’s National Team will hold two training camps in the coming month, the first featuring largely invited newcomers, with the second blending newcomers and returners including members of the Tokyo Olympic Games roster. The USA Men’s National Team is back in the pool this week for training after practices in January and February.
In the coming weeks they will blend invited newcomers with returning athletes as European club schedules come to a finish including participants from the Tokyo Olympic Games. In June, both teams will announce rosters for the FINA World Championships, taking place in Budapest, Hungary June 20-July 3.
Both teams will again select rosters for the FINA World League Super Final, scheduled for July. Be sure to follow USA Water Polo (@USAWP) on social media for the latest updates concerning Team USA.
Women’s National Team Training Camp/Practice Invitees
Emily Ausmus
Maya Avital
Christine Carpenter
Katrina Drake
Emalia Eichelberger
Rachel Fattal*
Jenna Flynn
Nina Flynn
Ciara Franke
Brigitta Games
Rachel Gazzaniga
Kaleigh Gilchrist*
Stephania Haralabidis (L)*
Christina Hicks
Abbi Hill
Ashleigh Johnson*
Ava Johnson
Emma Lineback (L)
Sarah Lizotte
Amanda Longan*
Denise Mammolito
Maddie Musselman*
Morgan Netherton
Ryann Neushul
Erin Neustrom
Brooke Ochoa
Maddie O’Reilly (L)
Anna Pearson
Georgia Phillips
Tara Prentice
Jordan Raney*
Jewel Roemer
Jovana Sekulic
Hannah Shabb
Taylor Smith
Caitlyn Snyder (L)
Maggie Steffens*
Ava Stryker
Honnie Vandeweghe-O’Shea
Mariah Walker
Bayley Weber
Isabel Williams
Ella Woodhead
*Made Olympic or World League Super Final roster in 2021
Men’s National Team Training Camp/Practice Invitees
Tyler Abramson
George Avakian
Alex Bowen*
Evan Cain
Jacob Cavano
Hannes Daube*
Chase Dodd
Thomas Dunstan
Jake Ehrhardt
Matt Farmer
Zach Frazier
Tommy Gruwell
Bernardo Herzer
Drew Holland*
Max Irving*
Kacper Langiewicz
Tanner Pulice
Logan Schofield
Ben Stevenson*
Grant Snyder
West Temkin
Nico Tierney
Jack Turner
Marko Vavic*
Adrian Weinberg
Dylan Woodhead*
Garrett Zaan
Note: Ben Hallock* will be competing with Pro Recco throughout the duration of this training camp. Quinn Woodhead and Sawyer Rhodes will join training following the World Championships due to academic commitments. Luca Cupido* and Johnny Hooper* will return to training this December.
*Made Olympic or World League Super Final roster in 2021