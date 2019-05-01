USA Water Polo National League Announces Week 3 Rosters, Schedule

IRVINE, Calif. – Week three of the 2019 USA Water Polo National League season heads to Huntington Beach, California, this weekend with two days of action. Ocean View High School will serve as the primary venue with competition on Saturday and Sunday while Golden West College will host additional matches on Sunday. Live stats will be available of all matches at TheFOSH.net with LIVE streaming available free of charge of all matches at Ocean View High School available at YouTube.com/USAWP and Facebook.com/USAWP.
Through two weeks of action USA Collegiate is in command at first place with a 7-0 record thus far. The Olympic Club is right on their heels with one loss and from there a logjam unfolds in the middle of the standings as teams are battling for position. Get caught up on all the Week 2 action and results in our National League Round-Up.
Admission is free all weekend at both venues in Huntington Beach with all the action starting at 8am pt on Saturday morning when Alumni takes on Long Beach State. See below for complete team rosters and the game schedule. You can also click here to access a game schedule. Don’t forget when posting on social media about the National League, use hashtag #USAWPNL.
For more information on the National League, click here. Week three is the last week of the regular season with the National League Championship converging with the Fisher Cup this May 18-19 at UC San Diego in San Diego, CA. Fisher Cup rosters and schedules will be announced in the coming weeks, live stats will be available at TheFOSH.net and live streaming available at YouTube.com/USAWP and Facebook.com/USAWP.
National League Week 3 Schedule/Results
National League Week 3 Rosters
Alumni Water Polo
Robert Lynn – Head Coach
Eric Sturgeon – Asst. Coach
John MacLeane – Alt. Coach
Joseph Frantz – Alt. Coach
John David Stabenfeldt – Alt. Coach
Andrew Reego – Alt. Coach
1 Ely Bonilla
2 Kyle Trush
3 Kevin Witt
4 Jack Trush
5 Nick Fadden
6 Andrew Reego
7 Matthew Burton
8 Vladimir Kazanskiy
9 Gregory Enloe
10 Sean Grab
11 Wesley Lincoln
12 Brandon Child
13 Brandon Brooks
14 Max Hurst-Mendoza
15 John Wall
16 Marty Matthies
17 Lance Morrison
18 Benjamin Stevenson
19 Michael Zellmer
20 Joseph Fuentes
Long Beach State
Liz Grimes – Head Coach
Dan Matulis – Asst. Coach
1 Marwan Darwish
2 Drake Charamuga
4 Cole Dixon
5 Austin Stewart
6 Nikola Ilic
9 Theodoros Pateros
10 Aaron Arias
11 Johnathan Wong
12 Curtis Casper
13 Seth Bowers
14 Ethan Wojciechowski
15 Lucas Ritter
19 Matthew Morris
21 Jack McLaughlin
22 Joshua Spence
23 Alessio Brunochelli
Commerce Aquatics
Robert Contreras – Head Coach
Carlos Abrego – Alt. Coach
Ivan Cardenas – Alt. Coach
Alan Nevarez – Alt. Coach
Christopher Valente – Alt. Coach
1 Alfred De La Mora
2 Ricardo Reyes
3 Daniel Velazquez
4 Carlos Heredia Viteri
5 Jonathan Ruiz
6 Jesus Padilla
7 Dominic Hernandez
8 Marcus Moncibaez
9 Eric Borunda
10 Justin Contreras
11 Christian Flores
12 Mario Moran
13 John Gomez
14 Michael Staine
15 Alam Chang
16 Luis Flores
17 Kevin Roach
18 Marlon Moreno
19 Dominick Nevarez
20 Steven Casas
Cal Golden Bear Water Polo
Jeffrey Tyrrell – Head Coach
Lazar Andric – Alt. Coach
1 Bernardo De Oliveira
2 Tamir Avital
3 Jasmin Kolasinac
5 Safak Simsek
7 Miles Schridde
8 Marko Valecic
9 Cade Kruse
10 David Feingold
11 Anthony Rethans
12 Jordan Hoover
13 Nikolaos Delagrammatikas
14 Frederick Houghton
15 Mateus Stellet
16 Joseph Molina
19 Jack Deely
20 Kaan Gezguc
21 Kirk Everist
Los Angeles Athletic Club (LAAC)
Ivan Buich – Head Coach
Alexander Bucur – Asst. Coach
1 Zackery Rhodes
2 Clayton Snyder
3 Bryce Hoerman
4 Charles Olsen
5 Marc Vonderweidt
6 Gabriel Putnam
7 Justin Rappel
8 Ory Tasman
9 Joshua Tice
10 Maxwell Miller
11 Hakop Kaplanyan
12 Connor Virjee
13 Scott Churchman
14 Jack Cutler
15 Alexandru Bucur
16 Dayne Jagga`
17 Jordan Thompson
18 David Maes
19 Kaleb Archer
20 Samuel Paur
New York Athletic Club
John Mann – Head Coach
Nolan McConnell – Asst. Coach
1 McQuin Baron
2 Jeffrey Schwimer
3 Reed Cotterill
4 Alex Obert
5 Alex Roelse
6 Anthony Daboub
7 Josh Samuels
8 Nicholas Carniglia
9 Joshua Stiling
10 Massimiliano Mirarchi
11 Jesse Smith
12 Ryder Roberts
13 Garrett Danner
14 Nolan McConnell
15 Makoto Kenney
Olympic Club
Brian Flacks – Head Coach
Brian Alexander – Asst. Coach
1 Lazar Andric
2 Connor Stapleton
3 Cullen Hennessy
4 Paul Reynolds
5 John “Jack” Grover
6 Patrick Fellner
7 Michael Sharf
8 Marin Balarin
9 Zachary Monsees
10 Colin Mulcahy
11 Thomas Carroll
12 Blake Parrish
13 John Curley
14 Shane Hauschild
15 Peter Sefton
17 Johnny Hooper
Pacific Coast Riptide
Eric Perales – Head Coach
Melissa Fernandez – Asst. Coach
1 Edward Tsivislavsky
2 Devin Mefford
3 Chase Mccoll
4 Mario Ruiz
5 Thomas Martinho
6 Dalton Kenefick
7 Kyle Thorsness
8 Samuel Gonzalez
9 Travis Knight
10 Robert Robinson
11 Brock Gordon
12 Dragan Dincic
13 James Vigeant
14 Raphael Krempp
15 Dominic Kirby
16 Jacob Mourer
17 Alfred Becker
18 Kyle Graham
19 Wesley Hertel
Stanford
John Vargas – Head Coach
Jon Barnea – Asst. Coach
1 Andrew Chun
2 Zachary Lagrange
3 Duncan Mactavish
4 Tyler Abramson
5 Spencer Nelson
6 Ben Hallock
7 Bennett Williams
8 Nikolas Caryotakis
9 Parker Killion
10 Dylan Woodhead
11 Quinn Woodhead
12 Joshua Orrick
13 George Hagestad
14 Jackson Seybold
15 Alex Rossman
16 Spencer Hanson
17 Wyatt Hanson
UCLA
Jason Falitz – Head Coach
John “Jack” Grover – Asst. Coach
Adam Wright – Alt. Coach
1 Samuel Krutonog
2 Temuri Cheishvili
3 Evan Rosenfeld
4 Jacob Cavano
5 Ryan Sawyer
6 William Morgan
7 Chasen Petersen
8 Brock Petersen
9 Jackson Westerman
10 Henry Wilde
12 Michael Graner
13 Felix Brozyna-Vilim
15 Bailey Jarvis
17 Chasen Travisano
19 Ashworth Molthen
20 Alexander Wolf
21 Nicolas Saveljic
25 Matthew Kacura
USA Academy
Brian Flacks – Head Coach
1 Nolan Krutonog
2 Tanner Pulice
3 Hayden Nightingale
4 Guillermo Andre Ocasio
5 Riley Pittman
6 Samuel Arshadi
7 Chase Dodd
8 Thomas Kennedy
9 Jackson Painter
10 Joshua Waldoch
11 Ike Love
12 George Avakian
13 Garret Griggs
14 Grant Loth
15 Nicholas Tierney
16 Zachary Frazier
17 Reed Stemler
18 Owen Hale
19 Mark Laurlund
21 Griffen Price
USA Collegiate
Alexander Rodriguez – Head Coach
1 Jack Turner
2 Noah Hodge
3 Kacper Langiewicz
4 Sean Thomas
5 Logan Schofield
6 Hannes Daube
7 Marko Vavic
8 Alex Tsotadze
9 Daniel Roth
10 Joseph Shaw
11 Luis Araya
12 Ian Minsterman
13 Warren Loth
14 Gabriel Discipulo
15 Sawyer Rhodes
16 Jacob Ehrhardt
17 Thomas Gruwell
18 Alika Naone
