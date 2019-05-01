USA Water Polo National League Announces Week 3 Rosters, Schedule

IRVINE, Calif. – Week three of the 2019 USA Water Polo National League season heads to Huntington Beach, California, this weekend with two days of action. Ocean View High School will serve as the primary venue with competition on Saturday and Sunday while Golden West College will host additional matches on Sunday. Live stats will be available of all matches at TheFOSH.net with LIVE streaming available free of charge of all matches at Ocean View High School available at YouTube.com/USAWP and Facebook.com/USAWP.

Through two weeks of action USA Collegiate is in command at first place with a 7-0 record thus far. The Olympic Club is right on their heels with one loss and from there a logjam unfolds in the middle of the standings as teams are battling for position. Get caught up on all the Week 2 action and results in our National League Round-Up.

Admission is free all weekend at both venues in Huntington Beach with all the action starting at 8am pt on Saturday morning when Alumni takes on Long Beach State. See below for complete team rosters and the game schedule. You can also click here to access a game schedule. Don’t forget when posting on social media about the National League, use hashtag #USAWPNL.

For more information on the National League, click here. Week three is the last week of the regular season with the National League Championship converging with the Fisher Cup this May 18-19 at UC San Diego in San Diego, CA. Fisher Cup rosters and schedules will be announced in the coming weeks, live stats will be available at TheFOSH.net and live streaming available at YouTube.com/USAWP and Facebook.com/USAWP.

National League Week 3 Schedule/Results

National League Week 3 Rosters

Alumni Water Polo

Robert Lynn – Head Coach

Eric Sturgeon – Asst. Coach

John MacLeane – Alt. Coach

Joseph Frantz – Alt. Coach

John David Stabenfeldt – Alt. Coach

Andrew Reego – Alt. Coach

1 Ely Bonilla

2 Kyle Trush

3 Kevin Witt

4 Jack Trush

5 Nick Fadden

6 Andrew Reego

7 Matthew Burton

8 Vladimir Kazanskiy

9 Gregory Enloe

10 Sean Grab

11 Wesley Lincoln

12 Brandon Child

13 Brandon Brooks

14 Max Hurst-Mendoza

15 John Wall

16 Marty Matthies

17 Lance Morrison

18 Benjamin Stevenson

19 Michael Zellmer

20 Joseph Fuentes

Long Beach State

Liz Grimes – Head Coach

Dan Matulis – Asst. Coach

1 Marwan Darwish

2 Drake Charamuga

4 Cole Dixon

5 Austin Stewart

6 Nikola Ilic

9 Theodoros Pateros

10 Aaron Arias

11 Johnathan Wong

12 Curtis Casper

13 Seth Bowers

14 Ethan Wojciechowski

15 Lucas Ritter

19 Matthew Morris

21 Jack McLaughlin

22 Joshua Spence

23 Alessio Brunochelli

Commerce Aquatics

Robert Contreras – Head Coach

Carlos Abrego – Alt. Coach

Ivan Cardenas – Alt. Coach

Alan Nevarez – Alt. Coach

Christopher Valente – Alt. Coach

1 Alfred De La Mora

2 Ricardo Reyes

3 Daniel Velazquez

4 Carlos Heredia Viteri

5 Jonathan Ruiz

6 Jesus Padilla

7 Dominic Hernandez

8 Marcus Moncibaez

9 Eric Borunda

10 Justin Contreras

11 Christian Flores

12 Mario Moran

13 John Gomez

14 Michael Staine

15 Alam Chang

16 Luis Flores

17 Kevin Roach

18 Marlon Moreno

19 Dominick Nevarez

20 Steven Casas

Cal Golden Bear Water Polo

Jeffrey Tyrrell – Head Coach

Lazar Andric – Alt. Coach

1 Bernardo De Oliveira

2 Tamir Avital

3 Jasmin Kolasinac

5 Safak Simsek

7 Miles Schridde

8 Marko Valecic

9 Cade Kruse

10 David Feingold

11 Anthony Rethans

12 Jordan Hoover

13 Nikolaos Delagrammatikas

14 Frederick Houghton

15 Mateus Stellet

16 Joseph Molina

19 Jack Deely

20 Kaan Gezguc

21 Kirk Everist

Los Angeles Athletic Club (LAAC)

Ivan Buich – Head Coach

Alexander Bucur – Asst. Coach

1 Zackery Rhodes

2 Clayton Snyder

3 Bryce Hoerman

4 Charles Olsen

5 Marc Vonderweidt

6 Gabriel Putnam

7 Justin Rappel

8 Ory Tasman

9 Joshua Tice

10 Maxwell Miller

11 Hakop Kaplanyan

12 Connor Virjee

13 Scott Churchman

14 Jack Cutler

15 Alexandru Bucur

16 Dayne Jagga`

17 Jordan Thompson

18 David Maes

19 Kaleb Archer

20 Samuel Paur

New York Athletic Club

John Mann – Head Coach

Nolan McConnell – Asst. Coach

1 McQuin Baron

2 Jeffrey Schwimer

3 Reed Cotterill

4 Alex Obert

5 Alex Roelse

6 Anthony Daboub

7 Josh Samuels

8 Nicholas Carniglia

9 Joshua Stiling

10 Massimiliano Mirarchi

11 Jesse Smith

12 Ryder Roberts

13 Garrett Danner

14 Nolan McConnell

15 Makoto Kenney

Olympic Club

Brian Flacks – Head Coach

Brian Alexander – Asst. Coach

1 Lazar Andric

2 Connor Stapleton

3 Cullen Hennessy

4 Paul Reynolds

5 John “Jack” Grover

6 Patrick Fellner

7 Michael Sharf

8 Marin Balarin

9 Zachary Monsees

10 Colin Mulcahy

11 Thomas Carroll

12 Blake Parrish

13 John Curley

14 Shane Hauschild

15 Peter Sefton

17 Johnny Hooper

Pacific Coast Riptide

Eric Perales – Head Coach

Melissa Fernandez – Asst. Coach

1 Edward Tsivislavsky

2 Devin Mefford

3 Chase Mccoll

4 Mario Ruiz

5 Thomas Martinho

6 Dalton Kenefick

7 Kyle Thorsness

8 Samuel Gonzalez

9 Travis Knight

10 Robert Robinson

11 Brock Gordon

12 Dragan Dincic

13 James Vigeant

14 Raphael Krempp

15 Dominic Kirby

16 Jacob Mourer

17 Alfred Becker

18 Kyle Graham

19 Wesley Hertel

Stanford

John Vargas – Head Coach

Jon Barnea – Asst. Coach

1 Andrew Chun

2 Zachary Lagrange

3 Duncan Mactavish

4 Tyler Abramson

5 Spencer Nelson

6 Ben Hallock

7 Bennett Williams

8 Nikolas Caryotakis

9 Parker Killion

10 Dylan Woodhead

11 Quinn Woodhead

12 Joshua Orrick

13 George Hagestad

14 Jackson Seybold

15 Alex Rossman

16 Spencer Hanson

17 Wyatt Hanson

UCLA

Jason Falitz – Head Coach

John “Jack” Grover – Asst. Coach

Adam Wright – Alt. Coach

1 Samuel Krutonog

2 Temuri Cheishvili

3 Evan Rosenfeld

4 Jacob Cavano

5 Ryan Sawyer

6 William Morgan

7 Chasen Petersen

8 Brock Petersen

9 Jackson Westerman

10 Henry Wilde

12 Michael Graner

13 Felix Brozyna-Vilim

15 Bailey Jarvis

17 Chasen Travisano

19 Ashworth Molthen

20 Alexander Wolf

21 Nicolas Saveljic

25 Matthew Kacura

USA Academy

Brian Flacks – Head Coach

1 Nolan Krutonog

2 Tanner Pulice

3 Hayden Nightingale

4 Guillermo Andre Ocasio

5 Riley Pittman

6 Samuel Arshadi

7 Chase Dodd

8 Thomas Kennedy

9 Jackson Painter

10 Joshua Waldoch

11 Ike Love

12 George Avakian

13 Garret Griggs

14 Grant Loth

15 Nicholas Tierney

16 Zachary Frazier

17 Reed Stemler

18 Owen Hale

19 Mark Laurlund

21 Griffen Price

USA Collegiate

Alexander Rodriguez – Head Coach

1 Jack Turner

2 Noah Hodge

3 Kacper Langiewicz

4 Sean Thomas

5 Logan Schofield

6 Hannes Daube

7 Marko Vavic

8 Alex Tsotadze

9 Daniel Roth

10 Joseph Shaw

11 Luis Araya

12 Ian Minsterman

13 Warren Loth

14 Gabriel Discipulo

15 Sawyer Rhodes

16 Jacob Ehrhardt

17 Thomas Gruwell

18 Alika Naone