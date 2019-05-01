Guide to 2019 California High School Section and State Meets

2019 California Interscholastic Federation Swimming & Diving Championships – Overview

The fifth annual CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships will be held May 10-11, 2019 at Clovis Olympic Swim Complex, at Clovis West High School in Clovis (see qualifying rules below). In order to qualify, swimmers and divers must participate in their respective Section Meets and then be selected for State according to the following:

CIF State Meet Qualifying Standards

As a reminder, the various California Sections may send swimmers and divers to the State Meet, using the following formula for each event:

CIF Southern 5

CIF North Coast 3

San Diego 3

CIF Sac-Joaquin 3

CIF Central Coast 3

CIF Central 2

CIF Los Angeles 2

CIF Northern 1

CIF San Francisco 1

CIF Oakland 1

At-Large Entries

Swimming: Once allocated automatic qualifying spots from each section are filled, sections may enter additional competitors provided they have met or bettered the “At-Large” Automatic or Consideration standard for their event in their Section Meet that qualifies athletes for the CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships. In the event that there are not 40 automatic qualifiers, consideration times will be used to fill each event to 40 qualifiers/relay teams. “At-Large” qualifying times must be achieved in Finals of the Section Championships. All times must be recorded on “Fully Automatic Timing” systems (FAT). No hand times will be accepted .

Diving: No At Large Qualifiers. Each section will get one additional entry for diving.

The state meet is taking place a week earlier than it has in the past, so those sectional meets that take place in the spring were moved up a week as well. (We will fill in this table when results links are published.)

2019 CIF State Meet Qualifying Time Standards

(Times must be obtained at Section Championship meet in individual events. No relay lead-off times permitted.)