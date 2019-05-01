Guide to 2019 California High School Section and State Meets

2019 California Interscholastic Federation Swimming & Diving Championships – Overview
The fifth annual CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships will be held May 10-11, 2019 at Clovis Olympic Swim Complex, at Clovis West High School in Clovis (see qualifying rules below). In order to qualify, swimmers and divers must participate in their respective Section Meets and then be selected for State according to the following:
CIF State Meet Qualifying Standards
As a reminder, the various California Sections may send swimmers and divers to the State Meet, using the following formula for each event:
- CIF Southern 5
- CIF North Coast 3
- San Diego 3
- CIF Sac-Joaquin 3
- CIF Central Coast 3
- CIF Central 2
- CIF Los Angeles 2
- CIF Northern 1
- CIF San Francisco 1
- CIF Oakland 1
At-Large Entries
Swimming: Once allocated automatic qualifying spots from each section are filled, sections may enter additional competitors provided they have met or bettered the “At-Large” Automatic or Consideration standard for their event in their Section Meet that qualifies athletes for the CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships. In the event that there are not 40 automatic qualifiers, consideration times will be used to fill each event to 40 qualifiers/relay teams. “At-Large” qualifying times must be achieved in Finals of the Section Championships. All times must be recorded on “Fully Automatic Timing” systems (FAT). No hand times will be accepted.
Diving: No At Large Qualifiers. Each section will get one additional entry for diving.
The state meet is taking place a week earlier than it has in the past, so those sectional meets that take place in the spring were moved up a week as well. (We will fill in this table when results links are published.)
|Section
|Dates
|Location
|Results
|CIF Central:
Division 1
Division 2
|D1 & D2 Diving: Boys-May 2/ Girls-May 1
D1 Swimming: May 4
D2 Swimming: May 4
|Diving: Clovis West High School
D1 swim: Clovis West High School
D2 swim: TBD
|D1 results:
D2 results
|CIF Central Coast
|Diving: Boys-May 4/ Girls-May 3
Swimming: May 3
|Santa Clara International Swim Center
|Results link
|CIF Los Angeles City
|Diving: April 30
Swimming: May 3
|Diving: Palisades Charter High School
Swimming: Expo Swim Stadium (LA84/John C. Argue Swim Stadium)
|Results link
|CIF North Coast
|Diving: May 2
Swimming: May 4
|Concord Community Pool
|Results link
|CIF Northern
|D1 October 26
D2 October 24
Masters meet October 27
|D1 and D2: West Valley High School
Masters: Shasta College
|Results link
|CIF Oakland
|May 3
|Laney College
|Results link
|CIF Sac-Joaquin
|Diving: Girls-April 26/ Boys-April 27
Swimming: May 4
|Diving: McClatchy High School, Sacramento
Swimming: Tokay High School, Lodi
|Results link
|CIF San Diego
|D1 & D2 Diving: May 3
D1 & D2 Swimming: May 4
|Diving: San Diego Mesa College
Swimming: Del Norte High School
|Results link
|CIF San Francisco
|April 27
|City College of San Francisco
|All City results
|CIF Southern
|Diving: April 29-30
Swimming: May 2-4
|Riverside Aquatics Complex, Riverside City College
|D1 results
D2 results
D3 results
D4 results
|CIF State Meet
|May 10-11
|Clovis Olympic Swim Complex
Clovis West High School
1070 E. Teague Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
|Results link
2019 CIF State Meet Qualifying Time Standards
(Times must be obtained at Section Championship meet in individual events. No relay lead-off times permitted.)
|GIRLS
|Event
|BOYS
|Consideration
|Auto
|Auto
|Consideration
|1:50.99
|1:47.57
|Medley relay
|1:35.93
|1:38.99
|1:55.02
|1:51.99
|200 Free
|1:40.27
|1:42.65
|2:09.99
|2:05.09
|200 IM
|1:53.05
|1:55.99
|24.36
|23.83
|50 Free
|21.17
|21.79
|57.59
|55.78
|100 Fly
|50.11
|51.52
|53.11
|51.73
|100 Free
|46.40
|47.49
|5:09.34
|4:59.32
|500 Free
|4:33.14
|4:40.99
|1:40.39
|1:37.49
|200 Free Relay
|1:26.01
|1:29.37
|58.39
|56.61
|100 Back
|51.04
|52.68
|1:06.13
|1:04.33
|100 Breast
|57.48
|59.06
|3:37.99
|3:33.39
|400 Free Relay
|3:09.08
|3:13.99
