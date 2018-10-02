USA Swimming Releases 2019 Futures Championships Time Standards

At the United States Aquatic Sports Convention last week in Jacksonville, Florida, the USA Swimming Board of Directors met to approve sites for meets coming up in the 2019 and 2020 calendars, including the 2019 Futures Championships.

As mentioned last week, next year’s Futures Championships will be held simultaneously from August 8th-11th in the following 4 regional sites:

Woollett Aquatic Center – Irvine, California

Spire Institute – Geneva, Ohio

Wellmark YMCA – Des Moines, Iowa

University of Tennessee – Knoxville, Tennessee*

* Pending final approval from host

This week, to follow up on the announcement of the sites, USA Swimming released the time standards – which are the same for each of the 4 championships. For the women, 9 of the 14 individual events have faster time standards compared to 2018 (both LC and SC). For the men, 7 of the 14 individual events have faster SC time standards in 2019, while the LC time standards are the same from 2018. All 2019 relay time standards remain the same from 2018.

You can see the full 2019 time standards below and reference the 2018 times under National Meet Standards here.

The Futures series was launched in 2015, and in 2016 was expanded from 3 to 4 regions. The event was designed to add another stepping stone to the developmental pathway between Sectional Championships (which fall roughly along LSC boundaries) and Junior National Championships. The 2018 Futures Championships took place August 2nd-5th in Santa Clara, CA, Rochester, MN, Richmond, VA, and Cary, NC.