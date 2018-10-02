Stanford Women Receive NCAA Championship Rings

The Stanford women’s swimming & diving team received their 2018 NCAA Championship rings in a ceremony on Friday. The ceremony marked their 2nd-straight NCAA women’s swimming & diving championship.

For 19 members of the team, this was their 2nd NCAA team title with the Cardinal. Just 9 of those 19 swimmers return in 2018-2019 with a shot at earning their 3rd team national championship rings, along with a further 9 rising sophomores who will be searching for their 2nd titles.

See Photos of the team with their rings below. 

 

 

