Stanford Women Receive NCAA Championship Rings

The Stanford women’s swimming & diving team received their 2018 NCAA Championship rings in a ceremony on Friday. The ceremony marked their 2nd-straight NCAA women’s swimming & diving championship.
For 19 members of the team, this was their 2nd NCAA team title with the Cardinal. Just 9 of those 19 swimmers return in 2018-2019 with a shot at earning their 3rd team national championship rings, along with a further 9 rising sophomores who will be searching for their 2nd titles.
See Photos of the team with their rings below.
Ring SZN.
🏆💍 #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/fhXlmNSfVx
— Stanford WSwim/Dive (@stanfordwswim) October 1, 2018
Doesn’t get much better than this. Love Stanford Women’s Swimming and Diving! ❤️🌲❤️ pic.twitter.com/NGPT1Vavnx
— Simone Manuel (@simone_manuel) September 29, 2018
Sustaining Success @stanfordwswim 😍 pic.twitter.com/cFVSb8LO2I
— Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) September 29, 2018
💍💍 pic.twitter.com/5dARYsttWw
— Katie Drabot (@katiedrabot) September 29, 2018
