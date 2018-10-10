New Dates, Locations for 2019 Futures Championships

The dates and locations for the 2019 USA Swimming Futures Championships have changed at the request of the Senior Development Committee – the group that has jurisdiction over the meets.

2 weeks ago, at the United States Aquatic Sports convention in Jacksonville, the USA Swimming Board of Directors voted to approve the meets for August 8th-11th in Irvine, California; Geneva, Ohio; Des Moines, Iowa; and Knoxville, Tennessee.

However, the dates that were voted upon by the Board of Directors resulted from a miscommunication between what is in the rules book (that the meets be held the same week as juniors) and the decision of the Senior Development Committee, which has authority to overrule the rule book dates, to have the meet a week earlier.

The Senior Development Committee voted, before the Board of Directors meeting, to host the meets from August 1st-4th, 2019. As a result of those new dates, 2 of the 4 elected sites (Irvine and Knoxville) were unavailable and had to be changed.

The 4 new host sites, which will host the meets from August 1st-4th 2019:

Mt. Hood Community College, Gresham, Ore. (new location)

Mid-American Energy Aquatic Center at the Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa

Spire Institute, Geneva, Ohio

Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, N.C. (new location)

See the time standards for the 2019 Futures Championships here.