USA Swimming HOD Passes National Tech Suit Ban; Alters Exempted Meets

A national ban on technical racing suits for 12 & unders has been passed by the House of Delegates on Friday at the USA Swimming National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida.

One of 24 proposals being voted on by representatives of clubs and LSCs across the country, the ban passed on Saturday. The ban was passed with a change from proposal, though, specifically to the meets that are exempt from the policy (see more below).

The working definition would count suits as technical suits if they have:

  1. bonded or taped seams regardless of its fabric or silhouette, or
  2. any male or female suit with “woven fabric extending to the knee or mid-thigh” regardless of the type of seams.

The full text of the proposal that was voted on:

The ban does include exceptions for top-tier regional and national championship meets, including Junior Nationals, US Open, National Championships, and Olympic Trials. At those events, athletes are likely to be racing against older swimmers, for event titles, who would not be subjected to the ban – which would put younger swimmers at a disadvantage. However, from the original proposal, Sectionals, Futures, the Pro Swim Series, and YMCA Nationals were dropped as excepted meets, and the ban will be in effect for 12 & unders there.

Among the rationale for the change is that sectionals aren’t uniform across the US, which could lead to some 12 & unders having an advantage over others; and that Y-Nats qualifying times were too slow to be included on the list in comparison with the other remaining meets.

4
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Lian Las Pinas

High tech suit ban to be lifted soon – FINA

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
12Volt

Does anyone yet know what is meant by “woven fabric”? Plain English reading of that would seem to include poly or Lycra, would it not?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago
50free

Depending on the definition of “woven fabric” it almost sounds like 12yearolds are forced to wear speedos/briefs

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago
12Volt

Agree. Is the definition trying to draw a distinction between knit and woven fabrics? Don’t know my fabric construction well enough, but is the spandex/poly/blended fabric that most ordinary practice jammers are made from a “knit” (not “woven”) fabric?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
32 seconds ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!